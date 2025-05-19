Long Branch Unveils New Bunkhouse for Firefighters

In a commitment to enhancing our dedicated first responders’ well-being and working conditions, Long Branch is proud to announce the opening of a newly constructed modern bunkhouse for our career firefighters.

Located on Union Avenue, this facility aims to provide a comfortable, functional space for fire crews during their down time, ensuring they are prepared for emergencies. This cost-effective modular structure was specifically designed to provide a clean and safe environment within proximity to the existing Union Avenue firehouse.

The new bunkhouse includes modern amenities for both male and female firefighters. With private sleeping quarters, ergonomic furniture, a kitchenette, and a dedicated sitting area to help firefighters rejuvenate and maintain optimal physical and mental performance.

The previous living arrangements were less-than-ideal especially during the COVID-19 pandemic due to close quarters.

Mayor John Pallone emphasized the importance of this initiative: “We recognize that providing our firefighters with the necessary tools and training is essential, but it is equally important to ensure they have a place to rest and recover during long shifts. This new bunkhouse is a significant investment in the well-being of those who risk their lives to protect our community.”

The project has been funded through federal COVID relief funds, and construction was completed utilizing recommendations from national standards to ensure the firefighter’s needs were prioritized throughout the design process.

“I want to thank Mayor and Council for their support in getting a new bunkhouse for our career firefighters. We greatly appreciate the new space that will help us to be better prepared for emergencies in our city.” Battalion Chief Carl Griffen said.

For more information go to www.longbranch.org or call Administration at 732-571-5645.