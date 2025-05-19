Senator Gopal, Assemblywomen Donlon and Peterpaul Call on NJ Transit Management and Engineers to Continue Talks Immediately

TINTON FALLS – Senator Vin Gopal and Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul (D-Monmouth) are calling on NJ Transit Management and the union representing engineers and trainmen to return to the bargaining table immediately. The Monmouth County legislators issued the following statement about the NJ Transit strike that started when talks broke down Thursday night: “The NJ Transit strike is causing major disruption of businesses and the region’s economy and severely impacting the quality of life for people who rely on NJ Transit.

The strike impacts working families, students, and seniors across New Jersey, including many people in Monmouth County who rely on rail service as their primary means of transportation to work in New York City and other workplaces throughout New Jersey. The strike will impact other modes of transportation throughout the Northeast. “While we support workers’ rights to negotiate fair wages and working conditions, we believe management and the union can achieve an agreement without putting half a million riders in the position where they are unable to pursue their livelihoods. The two sides must reach a compromise before this strike has major economic consequences that will take businesses and riders months to recover financially. “We call on NJ Transit management and negotiators for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen to continue talks immediately and reach a compromise on wages that is both fair to workers, affordable to riders, and restores confidence in a system many New Jerseyans must rely on every day.”

Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, serves on the Assembly Health and the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committees; Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., serves on the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development & Agriculture, Aging and Human Services, and the Financial Institutions and Insurance Committees They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly.