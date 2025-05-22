County Commissioners and tourism partners host 2025 summer kickoff at Donovan’s Reef

Commissioner Director shares record breaking 2024 tourism statistics

SEA BRIGHT – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners welcomed the 2025 summer tourism season with their tourism partners at a press conference on Tuesday, May 20, at Donovan’s Reef in Sea Bright.

On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone discussed the economic impact the tourism industry has on businesses in Monmouth County and presented statistics from the 2024 summer season.

“I am excited to share that the summer of 2024 was incredibly successful,” said Commissioner Director Arnone, liaison to the Division of Tourism. “Collectively, Monmouth County’s shore towns achieved record-breaking revenue, surpassing $30 million for the first time. Monmouth County saw 2024 visitor spending increase from $2.9 billion in 2023 to more than $3 billion in 2024. And the tourism industry supported more than 24,000 jobs in the County during 2024.”

“We are honored that the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners chose Sea Bright for their kickoff celebration,” said Sea Bright Mayor Brian Kelly. “I want to thank everyone for coming today and let’s have a great 2025.”

“Thank you to Monmouth County for hosting this special event here today,” said Michael Cardelfe and Christine Carducci of Donovan’s Reef. “The Monmouth County Division of Tourism has assisted us several times in the past. This is our 49th year of operation and we love having patrons here. We love having families come to Sea Bright.”

“The Eastern Monmouth Chamber of Commerce has been around since 1928,” said Jennifer Eckhoff, Executive Director of the Eastern Monmouth Chamber of Commerce. “We love our partnership with the County; we would not be where we are without them. We see ourselves as a resource for businesses and we look forward to supporting our towns for another hundred years.”

“I started Lucky Dog Surf Co. because Sea Bright has always had a surf shop in town and when the previous one closed, I saw an opportunity to create something a little different. I wanted to build an inclusive space where beginners, seasoned surfers, women or anyone curious about surfing could feel welcomed and supported,” said Melissa D’Anna, owner of Lucky Dog Surf Co. “My business is a community hub. We host events all year and the community has embraced us as we are now celebrating nine years in business. Sea Bright has come a long way in the last eight years. There is so much to do. Sea Bright is waiting for you.”

“Clean Ocean Action was founded above a hardware store in Sea Bright and this is where I found my love for the beach,” said Cindy Zipf, Executive Director of Clean Ocean Action. “Monmouth County has been at the forefront of clean water quality, not just here, but for the nation.”

During the event, the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners recognized Nick Zaremba of Middletown, whose aerial photograph of Sea Bright’s beach captured the beauty of Monmouth County’s coastline and beaches and was selected as the winner of the 2025 Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest.

Commissioner Director Arnone reminded residents and visitors to use the Monmouth County Beach Public Safety dashboard. Monmouth County was the first County in the United States to use the dashboard, which provides a free public safety tool to residents and visitors with up-to-the-minute details about aquatic risks, wave height, water temperature, UV index, surf reports and more. The dashboard is free to the public and is accessible from any device at www.MonmouthCountyBeaches.com.

To view the press conference, visit the County’s YouTube and Facebook. For more information about Monmouth County happenings, go to MonmouthCountyTourism.com and follow Monmouth County Tourism on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.