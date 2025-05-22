Local Obituaries

Joseph Frank Anastasia, age 81, of Bluffton, SC, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2025 after a brief illness. Born on August 28, 1943, in Long Branch, NJ, Joe was the beloved son of Frank and Julia (Strollo) Anastasia. He was known for love of golf, cooking, gardening, traveling, and biking. He was proud of his Italian heritage, and he touched the lives of many through his career as a high school history teacher at Long Branch High School. Joe lived in Long Branch until his retirement in the mid-1990s, then moved to Hampstead, NC and lived there for several years. In 2008, he relocated to Bluffton, SC. Joe was a graduate of Glassboro State College in NJ and earned a Master’s Degree from West Virginia University. He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Elsa O’Connor, his sister, Joyce Gallo, nephew Frank Crisci (Laurie), niece Dana Dominy (Ross), stepson Brian McKevitt (Monica), as well as many dear friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Carol Anastasia. Joe will be remembered as a devoted spouse and partner, loving uncle, “Cowboy” to his friends, and “Papa Joe” to Ellie and Maddie McKevitt and Aedan and Arielle O’Connor. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 2 from 12:30 pm until the time of service at 1:30 pm at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave., Long Branch NJ. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. All who knew and loved Joe are welcome to attend and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Joe’s memory. Joe will be deeply missed and forever remembered. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. Henry "Hank" Debski, 90, of Middletown, died on Wednesday, May 14. Henry was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to the late Julia and Anton Debski. He was an alumnus of Brooklyn Technical High School, and upon graduating, attended Pratt Institute, where he received his Bachelor's Degree. Finally, he received his Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from NYU. Henry was a Distinguished Member of Technical Staff at Bell Labs andlater Bellcore. For 49 years, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus; his current council was located in Freehold, NJ.Henry was also a dedicated volunteer at the Church of St. Leo the Great, helping out the yearly carnival for thirty years, calling out Bingo numbers on Bingo nights, and much more. In his younger years, Henry was an avid fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers. He enjoyed doing work around his home. From soldering to woodworking, he was very handy. He also likedwatching old movies and listening to classical music. Most of all, Henry loved spending time with his family. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara Debski and his five siblings Helen, John, Frank, Charles, and Jennie Debski. Henry is survived by his children Gregory Debski and wife Rita,and his daughters Jennifer Rafieyan and Suzanne Debski; and his 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Daphne, Adelaide, Carsonand Bronwyn and great grandchild, Gretchen. In lieu of traditional remembrances, Henry’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to The National Kidney Foundation (http://www.kidney.org) For messages of condolence, or to share a favorite memory of Henry, please visit his page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com Dolores Healey Kolodjeski, 88, Tinton Falls, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on Monday, May 19, 2025. Born in East Orange, she grew up in Orange & West Orange and attended the Academy of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station before graduating from St. Michael’s Nursing School, Newark NJ. After several years as a dedicated nurse serving multiple departments at University Hospital at Rutgers’ Newark Campus, she married her devoted husband of 61 years, Stanley. The two relocated to Deal, NJ and there they raised their family, and cherished long summer days full of community and camaraderie at the Phillips Avenue Beach Pavilion. She continued her nursing career in the medical office of her brother-in-law, Dr. Michael Doyle. Prior to moving to Tinton Falls, the couple also resided in Interlaken. Dolores was fiercely proud of her Irish heritage, the daughter of Irish immigrants Anna (nee’ Morahan) and Malachy Healey, and never missed an opportunity to celebrate her background and culture. She was a member of the Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s Foundation and helped organize several fundraising initiatives. Dolores and Stanley were also founding parishioners at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church, Wayside NJ, and participated in many different aspects of the Church community. She is survived by her loving husband, Stanley, her three sons: Andrew (Laura) of Shrewsbury NJ, Daniel (Kim) of Bluffton, SC, and Craig (Erin) of Arlington, VA, and seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her two sisters: Ann Healey Rayder Dlouhy and Teresa Healey Doyle, and her daughter Sheila Kolodjeski.

Visiting Tuesday May 27, 2025, 10:00-11:00am and Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Church of St. Anselm 1028 Wayside Road Tinton Falls, NJ 07712 followed by interment at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery, Wall N.J. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com. Ronald “Ronnie” Murtagh, aged 86, passed away, after a courageous 5-year battle against Alzheimer’s Disease. Ronnie passed away peacefully at home in Delray Beach, FL on Friday, May 16, 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Ronnie was 1 of 13 siblings, him and his wife Kathleen, immigrated to Long Branch, NJ in 1966. Ronnie was the produce manager of Foodtown in West End for 36 years. After retiring from Foodtown, Ronnie spent his winters in Delray Beach, FL. He loved Monmouth Park, gardening and walking the Long Branch Boardwalk. He is survived by his loving children, Karen (Eric) Bento, Mary (Patrick) Donnelly, Jacqueline (Thomas) Jeffrey, Ronald Murtagh, Jr., and David (Annmarie) Murtagh. Ronnie was a proud grandfather to Crystal (Anthony), Jaimeann (Steve), Amanda (Sergio) Julio, Alyssa (Patrick) Kennedy, Eric Bento, Amy Bento, Ashlynn Murtagh, and Keegan Murtagh and great-grandfather to Trystan, Nicholas, Ryan, Ruby, Rowen, Killian, and Capri. He also leaves behind his siblings, Valerie (Jim) Henry, Sylvia (Billy) Stranex, and Kenneth (Lorraine) Murtagh, along with many nieces and nephews. Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Murtagh. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025 from 4pm to 8pm at Damiano Funeral Home located at 191 Franklin Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Funeral, Saturday; 10:00am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a written remembrance or story to share and can be emailed to storiesofronnie@gmail.com We would like to thank everyone at PACE Delray for all you did for our father and grandfather. You all treated him with dignity, respect and love in the final 18 months of his life. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald Murtagh, Sr., please visit our floral store.

Richard W. Hankins 78 of Howell, N.J. went home to His Lord Jesus on Thursday, May 15, 2025 with the love of his life, Sandi at his bedside. Rick was born in Neptune, N. J. Rick and Sandi were married for 32 years and their love for each other was evident to all. They owned many homes and settled in the Equestra Community in Howell, N.J. Rick was considered the rock and spiritual mentor of his family.

Rick attended Shore Regional High School, Rutgers University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he received his Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. He joined Bell Labs in March of 1970 as a Member of Technical Staff and was promoted throughout his career many times. He became Vice President of Service Delivery Systems and retired from that position in AT&T after a distinguished 30-year career on May 5, 2000. Rick was a role model technical leader. After retiring from AT&T Rick became Executive Administrator for Shore Christian Church in September, 2000 until 2007. Rick and Sandi enjoyed owning a beautiful vacation home in Vermont, traveling to Europe and in the U.S, playing golf and most of all just spending time together and with family. In 2017 Rick became the Chief Financial Officer for Shore Christian Church. Rick loved serving the Pastors and the church in many capacities for over 36 years, but most of all he loved teaching the Faith and Healing School with Sandi for the last 15 years which touched hundreds of lives.

Rick was pre-deceased by his son, Richard Michael Hankins, his parents Sylvia and James Dillon, and Father Frederick Hankins. He is survived by the love of his life Sandi, sister Beverly Shearstone and Richard, niece Natalie Frato and Ron, nephew Jason Skislak and Katie, and grand-niece Lola Meeker Skislak, sister-in-law Rose Arthur and Mark, sister-in-law Jill Rizzo.

Rick will always be remembered for his love and devotion to his wife Sandi, his love for the Lord Jesus Christ, and his service and devotion to Pastor Isaac and Shore Christian Church. Most of all Rick will be remembered for his unwavering walk of faith in God’s Word.

Visitation will be held at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, N.J. on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 from 4:00-8:00 pm with the funeral service to follow on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 10:00 am. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport, N.J. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rick’s name to Jersey Shore Dream Center, 3600 NJ-33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Web: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/jersey-shore-dream-center-inc or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Web: http://www.stjude.org/. The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard W. Hankins, please visit Damiano floral store.

Rose Ann Letson (nee Curcillo), 90 years old, formerly of Oceanport, and most recently of Ocean Township, passed away peacefully on May 14th in the presence of her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Francis Letson, Jr., her daughter, Dianne Frances Letson, her sister Angelina Owens and her brother Frank Anthony Curcillo. She is survived by her sons Michael J. Letson, Allenhurst, and Thomas F. Letson, Hazlet; her daughter and son-in-law Tricia Ann Krietzberg and Curtis Krietzberg, Colts Neck; and her daughter Rosanne Letson, Tinton Falls. Rose was a grandmother to six: Christopher Letson, Lily Krietzberg, Ian Krietzberg, Josh Krietzberg, Sam Letson and Abigail Letson, and a great-grandmother to Caden Letson, whose parents are Christopher and Georgie Letson.

Rose was born the second of three children on August 10th, 1934 to Italian immigrants Adeline and Joseph Curcillo in Long Branch. Her family also lived for a short time in Monmouth Beach before moving to Elberon where her father worked as the gardener on a large estate. Rose worked as a camp counselor at a local hotel and as a babysitter in her younger years. A graduate of Long Branch High School, Rose went on to Monmouth Memorial Nursing School where she began a career as a Registered Nurse and met friends for life with many of her fellow nurses. She worked at Monmouth Memorial Hospital, now Monmouth Medical Center, as the Assistant Supervising Nurse of the O.R., and also nursed in the nursing home setting.

On New Year’s Eve in 1955, Rose met Thomas Letson, a former Navy man and merchant marine, on a blind date and they fell deeply in love. They married on May 10th of 1958. Rose and Tom were deeply devoted to each other and to their family, going on to raise five children, one of whom, Dianne, had severe disabilities. Rose was more than just a devoted mother to Dianne, but would later become her primary caregiver and her best friend when Dianne became ill at the age of 4. Dianne, who sadly predeceased Rose in 2018 at the age of 58, loved her mother like no other.

As the years went on, Rose would also become a caregiver to her darling Tom as she helped him deal with the challenging physical effects of Multiple Sclerosis. Despite being needed at home to care for both Dianne and Tom, Rose found time to attend football games, wrestling matches, and theatre productions, and also took positions as a school nurse for both Harbor School in Eatontown and Meridian Academy in Colts Neck. Prior to retiring, Rose worked as an Infant Room teacher at Smart Start Daycare Center in Fair Haven, a job that brought her much joy.

Rose was an avid gardener for most of her adult years, and tended a garden that produced a huge harvest of vegetables and fruit. She learned how to can and preserve tomatoes for the best tomato sauce, and she would store enough grape, raspberry and fig jelly to last throughout the winter. Everyone’s favorite Christmas gift was a jar of Rose’s homemade jelly. She served many years as the Recording Secretary for the Monmouth Memorial Nursing School Alumni Association, for which she planned an annual reunion for her dear nursing friends that continued until 2024. And in her retirement, Rose worked the elections in Oceanport Boro where she enjoyed catching up with all of her friends and neighbors.

Fascinated by her Italian heritage, Rose delighted in cooking Italian dishes and listening to the opera, and was thrilled to have visited Italy once in her lifetime. Rose was a devout Catholic, and in her later years looked forward to regular weekly visits from the Eucharist Ministers from St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Tinton Falls, who would later become her friends.

Rose will be known for her fierce love and devotion to her family, her thoughtfulness and generosity with her friends, and her absolute pride in her work as a nurse, a field with a single purpose to help those who cannot help themselves. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered by all those who knew her.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 18th, from 2 – 5 p.m. and Monday, May 19th, from 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. A funeral mass will follow on Monday, May 19th, at 1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Long Branch with interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Rose’s family kindly requests donations to be sent to the ARC of Monmouth, 1158 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712.The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Ryan John Larsen, 46, of Holmdel passed away at his home on Tuesday.

Ryan John Larsen, 46, of Holmdel passed away at his home on Tuesday. Ryan was born in Berkeley, California and raised in Alameda, California. He would graduate from Alameda High School and then from California State University Sonoma, then moving to LA to begin working in the film industry. It was there that he would meet the love of his life, Nora, the two would marry in 2008 at the Disney Rose Garden. They had their son in 2009 and in 2011 moved to New Jersey where Ryan continued working in the film industry in New York City. He would then transition his career to the medical field to help others eventually moving to work for the YMCA. Ryan loved mission style burritos, the WWE, the Raiders, horror movie conventions, the Grateful Dead, music and a good pair of black Converse Allstars. Ryan is predeceased by his Step-father Colonel Albert Freedman. Ryan is survived by his wife Nora Larsen; his son Brody; his parents Daniel Larsen and his wife Carol and Janis Freedman; his sister Sarah Purdy and her husband Graham; his in-law’s Richard and Eileen; his brother-in-law Kurt; his step brother Robert and his wife Kelly Freedman; his nieces and nephews Isabella , Zoe, Mia, and Noah; and his beloved dog Hazel. In Lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in memory of Ryan to his YMCA, where he was instrumental in helping so many children at his before and after school site. https://give.ymcanj.org/team/590495 A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, May 17th from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel NJ, 07733. Sidney “Bo” M. Cooperstein, 73, of West Long Branch, passed away on Sunday, May 18, 2025. He was born in Long Branch and lived most of his life in West Long Branch.

He was a driver for Clayton Concrete in Edison before retiring. After a short retirement he returned to work for the Borough of West Long Branch DPW.

