Panthers Edge Devils 15-9 in Boys’ Lacrosse

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Blue Devils of Shore Regional hosted the Panthers of Bridgewater-Raritan in a non-Shore Conference lacrosse game. Shore started strong, but had two bad quarters where the Panthers racked up nine points and beat the Blue Devils 15-9.

Shore started the first quarter red hot scoring the first three goals of the game. However, the visitors didn’t fold as they put in the last two scores of the quarter. Starting the second quarter, Shore had a 3-2 advantage, but Bridgewater-Raritan had the momentum.

In that second quarter, the Panthers lit up the scoreboard, adding six points to their total and only allowing the Blue Devils one goal. At the halftime break, the visitors had an 8-4 lead on Shore Regional.

The Panthers defense was the star of the third quarter. Starting the second half of action they held the Blue Devils scoreless, while the Bridgewater-Raritan offense added three more goals. The final quarter of the game started with the Panthers on top 11-4.

Shore Regional finished the game like they started, and outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 5-4, but it was not enough to overtake the Panthers.

“It was a tough game. However, we put it on our schedule to prepare us for the NJSIAA state playoffs,” said Gregg Malfa, head coach of the Blue Devils.

Shore plays in the American division of the Shore Conference. They are currently in second place out of the eight teams with an overall record of 11-5 and 5-2 in the division. “Bridgewater-Raritan is ranked 14th in the state, while we are at 20th, so we felt it was a good test for us moving into the states,” said Malfa.

Leading the Blue Devils in scoring was Reid Spallone, a junior attacker. He had six goals and one assist for Shore in the loss. He also picked up three ground balls. On the season he has 33 goals and 28 assists and 35 ground balls.

The three other goals were scored by senior Lukas Villa, who made an incredible shot behind his head and over the shoulder, which completely baffled the Panthers defense. Jack Madalone, junior, and Brady McHugh, sophomore, also had goals. McHugh and Villa each had one assist as did John Mazzacco, junior. Leading the Devils in assists was Braden Miller, senior attacker, with three.

In the goal for Shore Regional was Anthony Pernice, freshman, who made four saves and allowed eight goals. Also in the goal was sophomore Joey Longo, who had five saves and allowed seven goals.

Shore Regional will next play in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 tournament. The Blue Devils received the fourth seed and will play Lower Cape May, the 13th seed, in the opening round on May 29. Only one other Shore Conference team qualified for this bracket of the states, and that is Rumson-Fair Haven, which is a divisional opponent of the Blue Devils. Rumson-Fair Haven received the top seed in the tournament.

