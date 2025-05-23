RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute to Present Practice-Changing Research at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

Results from a multisite randomized trial of Bright IDEAS-Young Adults, a problem-solving skills training intervention, showed statistically and clinically significant improvements in depression, anxiety, and health-related quality of life compared to enhanced usual care among young adults newly diagnosed with cancer. Improvements were attributed to increased problem-solving ability, particularly in reducing the tendency to view problems as significant threats and doubt one’s ability to successfully solve problems.

A national analysis, which found that living in a food desert, clinical trial desert, or area with high transportation vulnerability was independently associated with significantly lower odds of breast cancer clinical trial participation. Patients living in both a food and clinical trial desert had a 27% decreased likelihood of enrollment, highlighting the compounded impact of geographic and socioeconomic barriers such as neighborhood transportation barriers, clinical trial deserts, and food deserts.

Secondary results from the EA1181/CompassHER2 pCR trial, which showed that neoadjuvant THP led to pathologic complete response (pCR) in 64% of HER2+/ER- and 32% of HER2+/ER+ breast cancers. The HER2DX pCR score significantly predicted pCR regardless of ER status, and lower ER expression and higher grade were associated with higher pCR rates.

A single center study evaluated whether requiring tumor biopsies (Bx) in phase I cancer trials affects patient enrollment and participation. Of the 146 patients enrolled across 25 trials, 42.4% underwent at least one study-specific biopsy, most commonly of the liver and lung. Patients who had a biopsy experienced a statistically significant delay—median of 6 days—in initiating treatment and had a shorter average duration on study. Findings suggest that further review is needed to understand factors contributing to shorter study duration among patients who underwent trial-related biopsies.

A review of 283 patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) enrolled in phase I trials across two institutions found an overall survival of 8.6 months and a clinical benefit rate of 38.1%, comparable to standard third-line therapies. No significant differences in outcomes were observed across racial or ethnic groups. Most patients had multiple sites of metastases and had received a median of three prior therapies. A non-significant trend suggested that overall survival decreased as the number of prior therapies increased.

A large analysis of over 13,000 patients with cancer of unknown primary (CUP) found that 29% had potentially targetable genetic alterations identified through liquid biopsy. Common mutations included TP53, KRAS, PIK3CA and EGFR. This study is the first to show that liquid biopsy can identify targetable mutations in nearly 30% of CUP patients at a scale comparable to tissue testing. While these findings support its use, further trials are needed to confirm the effectiveness of matched therapies.