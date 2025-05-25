Art in the Park and Live Music in West End

It was a perfect day in Long Branch for the annual Art in the Park which saw its debut in West End in 1998, and it has been drawing artists and art lovers to the area ever since.

“It’s a beautiful day for this,” said Long Branch Mayor John Pallone. “There’s so much talent here.”

Brighton Ave. was not shut down, as was the custom in previous years, which made local merchants happy and left more open spaces for parking and visitors.

The park was lined with tents filled with all forms of art from paintings, prints, old postcard, blown glass to jewelry. Patrons meandered about poking through stacks of artwork and jewelry displays while the band VyntEdge performed in the bandshell.

It was a perfect day for a stroll in the park.