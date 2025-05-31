Spartan 16 set to play at the next level

Township of Ocean – When a student athlete finishes their high school career the next exciting step for them is selecting and committing to playing on the next level. For many, that is playing in college.

May 29, sixteen students from Ocean High School who competed in wrestling, football, baseball, soccer, swimming, dance, golf, cross-country running, and gymnastics all celebrated their decisions on what college/university they chose to continue their academic and athletic careers.

Elizabeth Toppi – Gymnastics – Ursinus College

Toppi never competed for the Spartans in scholastic competition, however she was an all-star with her club, Arena Gymnastics in Hamilton, New Jersey. She has been a student of the sport since she was two years old. “I am superstitious when it comes to competition. I have certain rituals for certain timed competitions. Depending on the time depends on what I eat. At the competition, I always have to jump on the floor before we start to warm up and visualize my routine, and I need a pep talk from my teammates,” said Toppi.

Her favorite part of being on the team is the atmosphere and energy that everyone is able to bring to the meet. She does not have any bad memories, but it sad that she is leaving everyone at Arena to compete on the next level. Her accomplishments in gymnastics include the 2023 and 2024 Regional Level 10 Regional qualifier, placing fourth in the vault both years.

In the fall she will be Ursinus College. “I picked this college because as soon as I stepped on campus, I knew that it was where I was supposed to be,” said Toppi. She will be studying biology with the hopes of becoming a large animal vet. “In five years I see myself in medical school working on becoming a veterinarian.”

Fun Toppi Facts: Favorite color is lime or sage green, food is Chipotle, TV show is The Rookie, movie is Tangled or the Notebook and music is country.

Michael May – Dance – St. John’s University

For the past two years May has been on the Spartan varsity dance team and was a senior captain this for 2025. He is also a member of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts, was a varsity cheer mascot; Mr. Spartan for two years, on the indoor and outdoor track team for all four years and also a senior captain this year.

May received the 2024-2025 Shore Conference Sportsmanship Award and was part of the high school record setting shuttle hurdle relay team. That team also won the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 state championships for indoor shuttle hurdle relay. “My best memory of high school is knowing that I left behind a strong Spartan Legacy. Some standout moments include Friday night lights with the dance team, pep rallies as the high school mascot, and hyping up my track team,” said May.

As a dancer, he competes for Movement Dance Academy in West Long Branch. He is trained in hip hop, jazz, contemporary, tap, ballet and acro styles.

In the fall he will be attending St. John’s University and will be a part of the D1 Dance Team. He has selected childhood education as his major. “Something about St. John’s just felt right. I am so grateful for the opportunity to dance for the school of my dreams. When I attended my first dance clinic on campus, I knew I had found my place, my people, and I wanted to be a Johnnie,” said May. In five years she hopes to be a proud alumni of the university. “I hope to be back living in Ocean, teaching elementary students, teaching dance, drinking iced coffee and lifeguarding.”

Fun May facts: He is a lifeguard at Loch Arbor Village, Parkour coach at Inlet Parkour, dance teacher for Safe Haven Dance and is a skateboard and surf enthusiast.

Julia Alderiso – Dance – Temple University

For the past four years, Alderiso has been a member of the Spartan dance team, and she is a superstitious dancer. “I always keep my favorite pair of rosary beads with me for good luck,” said Alderiso. She also has a few things she likes to do before dancing. “I eat a good meal and listen to some hype music.”

Looking back on her time at Ocean, she fondly recalls all the team bonding experiences. “I always have so much fun with these people,” said Alderiso. Her least favorite memory was when she was injured. One of her biggest highlights was being named head captain of the Spartan dancers. Outside of Ocean, Alderiso is part of a competitive dance team called Project Dance.

“Temple University made the most sense to me and felt like a second home,” she said. Her major course of study will be criminal justice. In five years she hopes to be working in the area of forensic science. Her favorite quote is’ Psalm 46:5 God is with her, she will not fail; God will help her at break of day.

Fun Alderiso facts: Favorite color is pink, pasta is the food she likes, Love Island is her go to TV show, Sing Is the movie she likes and she listens to Rap and R&B.

Olivia Palutis – Cross Country – United States Naval Academy

Palutis has chosen to attend an institute of high learning that stands apart from many colleges and universities. In the fall, Palutis will be a midshipman at the United States Naval Academy, one of the hardest schools to attend. When she graduates from the Naval Academy, she will be commissioned as ensigns in the Navy or a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps.

As a Spartan, she has run cross country, winter and spring track for all four years. She runs the 400, 400 hurdles, 800 and the relays. Her pre match routine is making sure she applies tiger balm to her legs. “Every night before a meet I always make sure to eat lots of pasta,” said Palutis.

Looking back on her career, she has great memories of going to the Penn Relays. “I have gone all four years and have enjoyed every moment spent racing, cheering for my teammates, and having fun with people I love around me,” Palutis said. Her least favorite memory is when all the seniors graduate and move on. Her personal achievements include NJSIAA Sectional Champion, Monmouth County Champion, 2-time Track National medalist, holding six current Spartan records.

She will be studying Oceanography while attending the Naval Academy. She is following in her father’s footsteps, as he served in the Armed Forces. In five years, she sees herself as a Naval Oceanographer aboard a Navy ship.

Fun Palutis facts: Blue is her color, steak and mashed potatoes is her favorite meal, House is the TV show she likes, Hunger Games is the movie and the song she loves is Fast Car by Tracey Chapman.

Niall Tantrum – Golf – Penn State University

Imagine that the sport you decide to excel at, takes four hours on average to complete and requires you to spend the entire time outdoors using skill, strength and having a great deal of patience. That is what golf is and that is what Tantrum has played all four years as a Spartan.

When Tantrum hits the course he makes sure that he always has three golf tees in his pocket. He snacks on a granola bar before and most likely during his matches. His favorite memory as a Spartan is when he played Baltusrol Golf Club, one of the premier clubs in New Jersey.

His biggest disappointment during his high school career was missing the Shore Conference Tournament by one stroke. He has accomplished something that every golfer hopes to do, he made a hole in one at the NJ WY Dear State Junior Competition.

Penn State University picked Tantrum as he was recruited by the golf coach. While playing for the Nittany Lions, Tantrum will also be studying international business. In five years he hopes to be playing golf and working in the financial industry.

Fun Tantrum facts: He loves chicken fricassee, watching Stranger Things, and Fight Club is his favorite movie and the musical artist he listens to is Drake.

Noor Eraky – Soccer – Montclair State University

For the past three years Eraky was started as left winger on the Spartan varsity soccer team. He wore #22 as it was his dad’s favorite soccer player’s number. He says he is not superstitious, but always enters the pitch with his right foot and leaves with his left.

Four to five hours before a game he always eats a big meal, and drinks water normally until an hour and half before kickoff. His favorite memory was in the Shore Conference Tournament against Long Branch. “We were facing adversity throughout the whole game and still managed to find a way and reunite to get a very important win on senior night,” said Eraky. His least favorite memory was this year losing in the SCT semifinals to top seed Colts Neck.

His personal achievements include MVP of the regular season nominee, player of the week 3 nominee, MVP of state tournament nominee, 1st Team B-North, 1st All Monmouth County, All State Team, SCT Player of the Week, SCT Player of the Year nominee, and top goal scorer in his junior year and leader in assists this season.

Eraky decided on Montclair for its very competitive and successful soccer program. “The school also fits my needs on the educational side,” said Eraky. He will be studying business finance and will be on a pre-dental track. In five years he hopes to be playing soccer on a higher level team and continuing his dental studies.

Fun Eraky facts: Favorite color is blue, loves chicken and rice, watches All American and Creed 3 is his top movie.

Leon Singh – Soccer – Gardner Webb University

For the past four years he has also been a varsity soccer player for the Spartans of Ocean Township. His position was center back. The number he wore and selected was three. “I always pick number three as I am a Christian and the number three represents the Holy Trinity,” said Singh. He is not superstitious, but he does pray before every game and does not eat.

His favorite memory as a Spartan was beating their rivals, the Blue Devils of Shore Regional 3-1 on their pitch. On the opposite side of that thought, was losing to Colts Neck in the SCT semifinals this year. Like many elite athletes, Singh plays his soccer outside of high school. He is a member of the Cedar Stars and Matchfit Academy.

Gardner-Webb University is located in North Carolina. “I picked this school because I always dreamed of playing Division 1 soccer in college,” said Singh. He will be studying economics and finance. In five years, he sees himself playing professional soccer for FC Barcelona in Spain.

Fun Singh facts: favorite color is blue, loves chicken and rice, TV show he likes is All American, as for movies its Fast and Furious 5 and Spanish music is his preferred choice.

Ryan Fernandez – Soccer – Ramapo College of New Jersey

For the past three years Fernandez has played left center back for the Spartan varsity soccer team. He wore number 23, because that is what Coach Terlecsky assigned to him, and he has worn it his entire career. He is very superstitious, always wears tape on his left wrist and rolls his socks down when he plays. Before a game, he listens to music at the maximum volume.

His favorite memory while playing for Ocean was scoring the goal to seal the game on senior night against Matawan. His least favorite, was losing to Delran in the state tournament, which ended his Spartan career. Personal achievements include Spartan MVP, 5th overall player of the year in the Shore Conference, and First Team All-Shore.

On his visit to Ramapo College he really enjoyed what the school had to offer and thought it suited him best. His area of study will be marketing. In five years, he sees himself enjoying life to the fullest, hopefully traveling a lot while keeping close friends and family. “I also hope to play soccer, as it has never left me and never will,” said Fernandez.

Fun Fernandez facts: Favorite color is red, chicken alfredo is what he likes to eat, Ted Lasso was his best TV show and all the Star Wars movies is what he likes. And as for music, Maps by Maroon V.

Nick Kelly – Swimming – Felician University

One of the fastest Spartans in the water, Kelly has been on the varsity swim team for all four years of his high school career. He is a freestyle swimmer, who says that sometimes he is superstitious, but most of the time he just concentrates on his matches. What he does do, is load up on carbs before a swim meet.

Looking back on his swimming career, he said winning the B North division of the Shore Conference this season was a great memory. Also being named squad captain in 2025 was a big honor. One memory that is not so fond, was losing in the first round of the NJSIAA state tournament. He also swims for the Monmouth Barracudas, a very competitive private club.

He decided on Felician University because they are starting a men’s swim team. “I want to be a part of a program that will build a legacy,” said Kelly. He will be studying business administration and finance. Five years from now, he hopes and knows he will still be swimming and making six-figures right out of college.

Fun Kelly facts: Favorite color is purple, likes to eat kiwi, Attack on Titan is the TV show he likes and as for a movie it’s How to Train Your Dragon. Musically, any song by Nettspend. And the quote he likes is; “Sunshine all the time creates a desert,” Arabic Proverb.

Mallory Mitchell – Swimming – Sarah Lawrence College

Mitchell is a two-sport athlete. She competes in track and field as a pole vaulter, but swimming is how she will be attending college. All four years as a Spartan, Mitchell has been on the varsity swim team. She competes in the 100 and 500 Free, and the 100 Backstroke.

Swimmer don’t have numbers, but her lucky number is 15. Mitchell also said she is superstitious, as she listens to Anchors Aweigh, the U.S. Navy song, before every race. Salted almonds is the snack she eats before matches.

Her favorite memory as a Spartan had nothing to do with her own swimming. “It was throwing our coach in the pool after the boys won their division,” said Mitchell. Her least favorite memory was losing to Robbinsville in a very close NJSIAA state semifinal. “I am still very proud of my team for how hard they worked.” She also swims for the Monmouth Barracudas when not in the red and white of Ocean Township.

Sarah Lawrence College in New York is where Mitchell will be swimming. She will be majoring in English and comparative literature with a minor in Latin. Five years from now, she hopes to be pursuing a masters degree.

Fun Mitchell facts: Favorite color is purple, food is sushi, Derry Girls is the TV show she likes and 10 Things I Hate About You is the movie. Her favorite son is Waiting for My Ruca by Sublime.

Boomer Volek – Wrestling – Millersville University

Some people just have the right name to be an elite athlete. Volek whose first name is “Boomer” certainly fits the bill. He is also a two sport-athlete at Ocean Township where he excelled in football as a running back and as a 144-pound wrestler.

He played varsity football for three years and has wrestled all four. In football, he wore number seven, as that was the number he had during his childhood. However, wrestling is what he will be doing next year in college.

“I love the team bonding and how it feels to win as a team,” said Volek. He also wrestles for Triumph Wrestling Club in Ocean. He personal accomplishments as a grappler was reaching the elusive 100-career wins, and becoming a state qualifier.

Volek will be going from a Spartan to a Marauder of Millersville University in Pennsylvania. He will be studying media and production. In five years, he hopes to be a police officer or working in the media field.

Fun Volek facts: Green is his favorite color, crabs are the food he likes the most, Friday Night Lights is the TV show and A Bronx Tale is his favorite movie. As for music, anything country.

Daniel Farina – Football – The College of New Jersey

Farina has lettered in two varsity sports. He has been a varsity wrestler and football player for three years. In his first two years at Ocean Township he also played baseball, but after his sophomore year he just focused on wrestling and football.

When he was a freshman he was assigned number 44, which he has kept all four years. “However, this season, when I played the offensive line, I wore number 50. But, I have grown to like 44,” said Farina. He is not superstitious, but he is very focused. “I start my pre-game or pre-match ritual an hour before the game or match and I stretch and warm-up the same way every time.”

He has two favorite memories as a Spartan. In wrestling it was beating North Hunterdon as they were a top 10 team in the state. As for football, it was the 2023 season, as he said it was; “very gritty and hard fought.”

His personal accomplishments include being named captain of both football and wrestling teams during his senior year. He was District 22 champion and placed in the top five in Region 6 for back-to-back seasons. In football, he received All-Division 1st Team and All-Shore Conference 3rd Team.

In the fall he will be playing football at The College of New Jersey. He selected that school for its high academics and competitive football program. He will be studying business. “I was recruited to play defensive end and I’m considering going out for the wrestling team,” said Farina. In five years, he hopes to be making a lot of money.

Fun Farina facts: Blue is his color, seafood is what he likes to eat, The Wire is his favorite TV show, Gladiator was the movie and he likes all kinds of music, except country.

James Sobieski – Football – Franklin and Marshal College

Sobieski was not the biggest football player on the Spartan roster, but you would have a hard time finding any player who played bigger, faster or stronger than him. He has played varsity all four years as a Spartan and over that time period had several positions. But his favorite and best, was playing wide receiver.

He wore number five on the field as it was the number of his favorite baseball player growing up; David Wright. He is not superstitious and his only routine regimen is eating two plain bagels and the last son he listens to before the game starts is “I Wonder” by Kanye West.

Sobieski’s favorite memory was when the Spartans won the division during his sophomore year. Not so good was the memory of the three times he dislocated his shoulder, the last was on senior night this year. His personal accomplishments include winning the Vin Gopal Athletic Award, George Conti Award, Homecoming MVP and the Unsung Hero Award.

When Sobieski attended Franklin and Marshal College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania he said it just felt right. “I see myself accomplishing great things here,” said Sobieski. He will be studying business and pre-law. Five years from now he hopes to be in law school.

Fun Sobieski facts: Favorite color is red, steak with rice and broccoli is the meal he loves, Dexter is the TV show and Fight Club is the movie he likes. Favorite song is Everlong by Foo Fighters.

John “Jack” Kelly – Baseball – Brookdale Community College

For three of his four years at Ocean, Kelly has been a varsity baseball player. He has pitched and plays third base. His uniform number was 17, because his older cousin wore it and Kelly wanted to be like him. “I am also Irish and the 17th is St. Patrick’s Day, so that is another reason,” said Kelly.

He isn’t superstitious, but Kelly does have a routine he has before every game and at bat. “If I don’t do it, it doesn’t feel right,” Kelly said. He also does breathing exercise to calm himself down and listens to music. Looking back on his time as a Spartan, his favorite memory was when the team traveled and competed in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. His least favorite was during his sophomore year, they lost to Rumson-Fair Haven in the states. He stated that his Spartans were better than they played that day.

Like many elite athletes, Kelly plays baseball for a club. “I play for Intensity Baseball and this summer I will be on a collegiate league team,” said Kelly. He decided on Brookdale and will be pitching and playing third. His course of study will be business. In five years, he hopes to have graduated, have a degree and working full time,

Fun Kelly facts: Kelly Green is his favorite color, mom’s mac and cheese is unbeatable, Prison Break is the TV she he likes and Dum and Dumber is the movie, Favorite song is Chicken Fried by Zac Brown. The quote he likes; “All things are possible to him who believes,” Mark 9:23. “I think that this not only means God, but also believing in yourself no matter what, and good will come,” said Kelly.

Derek Vazquez – Baseball – Ocean County College

For the past two seasons, Vazquez has been a varsity baseball player for the Spartans. He can be found on the mound or at third base. His uniform number was 11, he picked it as that is his lucky number. His pregame routine is eating a chicken wrap with a Pepsi.

His favorite memory was winning his first game as a Spartan pitcher. His least favorite, was losing in the state tournament last year. He said that his personal goal was to get better every day and every game. Vazquez also plays baseball for Langan Baseball, a traveling team.

Next baseball season he will be playing for Ocean County Community College where he will also be studying engineering. In five years he hops to be playing baseball on a higher level.

Fun Vazquez facts: Favorite color is red, he likes burgers and Pepsi, TV show is The Last Dance and Toy Story is the movie he likes. As for music, Dembow.

Mathew Richter – Baseball – Brookdale Community College

He has played varsity baseball for Ocean since he was a sophomore. His position is first base. “I wear number 23 because of an old first baseman on the New York Yankees, Don Mattingly,” said Richter.

Like his teammates, his favorite memory as a baseball player was going to Myrtle Beach. He will be going to Brookdale Community College and battling for the starting first base position next year, and he will be wearing number 23 for the Jersey Blues.

Five years from now he hops to be playing baseball or becoming a police officer in South Carolina.

Fun Richter facts: Favorite color is red, Chipotle is the food he likes, and his favorite movie is War Dogs.