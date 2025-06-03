Educator’s Night at the Long Branch Main Free Public Library

Educators are invited to visit the Long Branch Free Public LIbrary on Tuesday, June 3 | 5:30–8:00 PM to visit the Americans and the Holocaust exhibit. This special exhibit, developed by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, examines the motives, pressures, and fears that shaped American responses to the Holocaust during the 1930s and 1940s. A highly trained Holocaust educator from Kean University will be on hand to provide insight into the exhibit’s themes and share valuable curriculum resources to support classroom teaching on this critical subject. Registration is unnecessary; walk-ins welcome. Families are welcome.

