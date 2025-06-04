‘Come Home to Calabria’ Event Celebrates Italian Heritage and Honors Calabrian Roots

Long Branch — The Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch – New Jersey, the oldest Italian American Mutual Aid Society in the United States, hosted a special cultural event in partnership with Mary Mazza, founder of “San Pietro Apostolo – Come Home to Calabria.” The presentation, titled “Come Home to Calabria,” was a heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of Southern Italian immigration, particularly from the Calabria region, and its lasting impact on the Long Branch community.

Held at the AVS headquarters, the event drew over 65 attendees—45 in person and 20 virtually—including local dignitaries such as Eatontown Borough Mayor Anthony Talerico, Jr., Monsignor Sam Sirianni of the Diocese of Trenton, and Father Anthony Sirianni of the Diocese of Metuchen.

Mary Mazza, a third-generation Calabrese-American, shared a moving personal and historical account of the Calabrian immigrant journey, touching on themes of cultural identity, diaspora, and the revitalization of ancestral roots. Her multimedia presentation illustrated the rich traditions of Calabria and the pivotal role towns like San Pietro Apostolo played in shaping Italian-American life in towns like Long Branch. “This event exceeded my expectations,” Mazza said. “We anticipated a modest gathering, but the turnout and the emotional connection shared by so many in the room made it truly unforgettable.”

The presentation was made even more poignant by the involvement of AVS members whose families trace their roots directly to Calabria. AVS Board Members Roberto Ferragina and Paul Sgro, whose ancestors hail from the towns of Girifalco and Vellefiorita respectively, were instrumental in organizing the collaboration. The Ferragina and Sgro families also generously provided food and refreshments for the evening.

“This is the least we can do,” said Paul Sgro. “Our ancestors sacrificed everything to build a better life here. Events like this honor their memory and help us reconnect to who we are.” AVS President Joseph Mossa echoed that sentiment, noting, “Not only was the Society founded by Calabrese immigrants, but many of our current members have roots in towns like San Pietro Apostolo. Hosting this event felt like a homecoming.”

One such member, AVS Board Member Joseph Sirianni, whose family is from San Pietro Apostolo, shared his deep emotional response: “Seeing Mary’s presentation brought our family’s story to life in a way I had never experienced before. I brought my three brothers so they could see it, too. It was an incredibly moving experience.”

“San Pietro Apostolo – Come Home to Calabria” is an emerging cultural organization working toward nonprofit status in both Italy and the United States. It aims to preserve Calabrian heritage through cultural exchange, workshops, genealogy, immersive travel experiences, and community revitalization efforts in towns impacted by decades of emigration.

For Mary Mazza, a dual citizen who resides part time in San Pietro Apostolo, the goal is clear: “We want San Pietro Apostolo to become the hub of experiential, immersive tourism in central Calabria. It’s about preserving authenticity, supporting local economies, and helping people from around the world connect to this beautiful, resilient place.” When asked about the importance of events such as this, AVS President Joseph Mosa stated, “what Mary Mazza is doing is something that provides a full circle to the Italian immigration story. We owe it to her and others who dedicate their efforts in promoting the Southern Italian immigrant story as well as the uniqueness of Italy and its various regions.”

Founded in 1875, the Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) has a proud and enduring legacy. Originally established as a mutual aid society, the organization served as a refuge for Italian immigrants who faced widespread discrimination and anti-Italian sentiment during the late 19th century. It provided a vital support network where Italian men could find community, assistance, and solidarity during a challenging period in American history.

Since its inception, the AVS has remained committed to its founding principles—offering support to its members and their families when no other help was available. Today, the AVS continues this mission as both a mutual aid society and a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The society actively supports individuals and local organizations through charitable efforts and educational scholarships. It also plays a key role in combating negative stereotypes and the defamation of Italian Americans in the media. By promoting the rich history, culture, and accomplishments of Italians and Italian Americans, the AVS fosters pride and cultural appreciation within and beyond the community.

The Amerigo Vespucci Society proudly joins with other local and national organizations to promote Italophilia—a deep admiration and love for Italy, its people, arts, and traditions—while standing firmly against anti-Italianism in all its forms.

Those interested in learning more about Mary Mazza’s efforts promoting Calabria, or getting involved with her cause, can visit: www.comehometocalabria.com/home