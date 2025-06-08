Local Student(s) named to Bucknell University Dean’s list

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2024-25 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Eatontown

Jules Pia, 2028, Mathematics

Monmouth Beach, NJ

Will Feddeler, 2028, Undeclared

Oceanport

Madeline Geoghegan, 2028, Undeclared Management

Owen Geoghegan, 2026, Finance

Kassidy Torchia, 2028, Biology

Hannah Wietzke, 2025, Psychology

Rumson

Madeline Barber, 2026, Environmental Studies

Alexander Brown, 2026, Biology

CC Coene, 2025, English – Creative Writing

Dylan Gauss, 2025, Management & Organizations

Erin Kenney, 2025, Psychology

Jackson Lilley, 2028, Mathematical Economics

Amelia Mannino, 2027, Political Science

Sophia Sabino, 2025, Sociology

Brooke Weber, 2027, Management & Organizations

Sea Bright

Ashley O’Connor, 2026, Early Childhood Education