Local Student(s) named to Bucknell University Dean’s list

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2024-25 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
Eatontown
Jules Pia, 2028, Mathematics
Monmouth Beach, NJ
Will Feddeler, 2028, Undeclared
Oceanport
Madeline Geoghegan, 2028, Undeclared Management
Owen Geoghegan, 2026, Finance
Kassidy Torchia, 2028, Biology
Hannah Wietzke, 2025, Psychology
Rumson
Madeline Barber, 2026, Environmental Studies
Alexander Brown, 2026, Biology
CC Coene, 2025, English – Creative Writing
Dylan Gauss, 2025, Management & Organizations
Erin Kenney, 2025, Psychology
Jackson Lilley, 2028, Mathematical Economics
Amelia Mannino, 2027, Political Science
Sophia Sabino, 2025, Sociology
Brooke Weber, 2027, Management & Organizations
Sea Bright
Ashley O’Connor, 2026, Early Childhood Education