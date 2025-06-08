Summer Heats Up at JBJ Soul Kitchen with Monthly Community BBQs!

JBJ Soul Kitchen is firing up the grill once a month this summer for a series of Summer BBQs open to the community! Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious BBQ-style dishes, seasonal sides, and a relaxing and fun evening. Each location offers its own entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Where & When (All BBQs are from 5–7 PM):

Toms River Location – 1769 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ

Red Bank Location – 207 Monmouth St, Red Bank, NJ 07701

• June 21 – Nashville BBQ

• July 19 – Luau

• August 16 – Dog Days of Summer

• September 13 – End of Summer BBQ

Featuring live performances from Applaud Our Kids and the Brick School of Rock Performance Group at their Toms River location.

Live music, corn hole, giant Jenga, and Connect 4 for families and friends to enjoy at their Red Bank location. No tickets or reservations needed—just come hungry! If you’re looking for something to do with the family on the weekend, mark your calendars for these BBQs and support JBJ Soul Kitchen’s mission to keep serving the community and fighting food insecurity.

About JBJ Soul Kitchen: At JBJ Soul Kitchen, we are committed to combating food insecurity and creating a community where All Are Welcome and treated with dignity. We serve gourmet 3-course meals-including an appetizer, entrée, and dessert, to both paying guests and those in need. If you are able to donate, we ask that you contribute a suggested donation and consider Paying It Forward to help cover the cost of meals for others. Your generosity makes a direct impact on fighting food insecurity. If you’re unable to pay for your meal, you’re welcome to enjoy that same meal. We invite you to volunteer your time around the restaurant while learning about community resources available to you. Since its inception, the Kitchens have served over 219,000 meals, reaching the goal of serving 41% of paying diners and 59% of diners in-need. For more information, please visit jbjsoulkitchen.org. For questions or more information, please contact: Tessa Caruso Marketing Manager Tessa@jbjsoulfoundaCon.org