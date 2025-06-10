A New Chapter Begins: Historic Second Baptist Church Installs 14th Pastor

By Chanta L. Jackson

The sanctuary of Historic Second Baptist Church of Long Branch was filled with anticipation and reverence on Saturday, June 7, 2025, as the congregation witnessed a sacred milestone in their nearly 138-year journey. Pastor Terence T. Dunlap, Sr. was officially installed as the church’s 14th pastor, marking the end of a faithful season of waiting and the beginning of an exciting new chapter. “This installation marks a new chapter—not just for me, but for our entire church,” Pastor Dunlap noted after the ceremony. “We are standing on the promises of God, believing that greater is ahead. With faith as our foundation, we’re moving forward to impact lives, strengthen families, and shine the light of Christ in every corner of our city.” The installation service drew together some of New Jersey’s most distinguished clergy from multiple denominations, creating a powerful display of Christian unity. Rev. Edward Spencer IV, pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood, delivered the installation sermon titled “Get Connected” based on Exodus 3:4. Rev. Dr. Semaj Vanzant, Sr., President of the General Baptist Convention of New Jersey, brought greetings that emphasized the significance of this divine appointment. “The installation of Rev. Terrance Dunlap was a powerful sign of hope that ministry on the Jersey Shore—and in the many places this ministry will reach—continues in strong and dynamic ways,” Rev. Dr. Vanzant said. “The General Baptist Convention of New Jersey proudly welcomes Pastor Dunlap and his family into this distinguished fellowship of pastors who lead the spiritual growth and renewal of our state.”

Rev. Lesly Devereaux, Esq., pastor of neighboring Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, offered greetings on behalf of Long Branch’s clergy, and Rev. John H. Gamble, Jr., Pastor of Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church in Newark and Moderator of the North Jersey District Missionary Baptist Association, presided over the sacred act of installation itself. The SBC Sanctuary Choir provided musical accompaniment that lifted the spirits of all in attendance. The journey to this moment began following the retirement of Rev. Aaron N. Gibson, who faithfully served the congregation from 1996 to 2023. Rather than rushing into a hasty decision, the church entered a sacred season of seeking God’s will for their future leadership. The congregation united in earnest prayer, trusting in the promise found in Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” What followed was a testament to divine timing and faithful provision. Through a thoughtful and Spirit-led pulpit search process, Second Baptist Church joyfully called Pastor Dunlap as their pastor-elect, confident that God had prepared the right shepherd for this historic moment. Pastor Dunlap’s story is one of generational faithfulness and divine calling. A native of Union, New Jersey, he was raised in the church under the leadership of his grandfather, the late Rev. James A. Dunlap. His spiritual journey took root early, and he preached his first sermon in 2011. Licensed to preach in 2016, Pastor Dunlap answered God’s call to pastoral ministry the following year when he became the fourth and youngest pastor of New St. James Baptist Church in Newark at just 26 years old. Despite his youth, those present at the installation noted that Pastor Dunlap may be young in chronological years, but his spiritual maturity and faith walk reflect the wisdom that comes from walking closely with the Lord. His commitment to both denominational and community leadership is evident through his active involvement in multiple organizations, including the School of Prophet Division of the National Baptist Convention, USA, and his role as founder and inaugural president of the “We Got Next Millennial Ministers Alliance” in 2018. The new pastor’s dedication to his calling extends to his educational pursuits as well. Currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Biblical Studies at Pillar College, Pastor Dunlap plans to further his theological education at Shaw University Divinity School, demonstrating his commitment to being equipped for the work God has called him to do. The installation ceremony was made even more special by the recognition Pastor Dunlap received from civic leaders. He was presented with proclamations from Governor Phil Murphy, Congressman Frank Pallone, Assemblywomen Luanne Peterpaul, and Long Branch Mayor John Pallone, highlighting the respect he has already earned in the broader community. Second Baptist Church’s rich history began in March 1887, and the congregation has weathered many seasons under faithful pastoral leadership. Rev. Asbury Smallwood was instrumental in erecting the foundation of the stone building where the church still worships today in 1904. Rev. Cornelius P. Williams served as the longest-tenured pastor from 1943 to 1995, followed by Rev. Gibson’s faithful 27-year ministry. The church has experienced both growth and challenges, including a significant expansion project that began in October 2007. Originally planned as a one-year project, the 10,000-plus square foot expansion faced delays due to the national economic downturn and the impact of Fort Monmouth’s base realignment and closure. Yet even in this trial, God’s faithfulness was evident as the project was completed in January 2012, with the dedication service held on April 14, 2012. As Pastor Dunlap steps into his new role as shepherd of this historic congregation, he brings with him a clear vision encapsulated in the church’s new motto: “Christ-Center, Christ-Focused, Christ-Drive. One Faith. One Family. One Future.” This motto reflects the Biblical truth found in Colossians 1:18, which declares that Christ “is the head of the body, the church. He is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in everything he might be preeminent.” The installation of Pastor Dunlap symbolizes God’s continued faithfulness to a congregation that has trusted Him through nearly 14 decades. As Second Baptist Church steps boldly into this new chapter, there is tremendous excitement about what God will accomplish through the partnership of pastor and people. The same God who has written every chapter of Second Baptist Church’s story continues to author their future with love, purpose, and divine direction. With Pastor Dunlap at the helm, supported by his wife and son, and empowered by a congregation committed to their shared mission, the stage is set for a remarkable new season of ministry in Long Branch and beyond.