Local Obituaries

Louis Anthony DeLauro, aged 68, passed away on June 4, 2025, in his hometown of Long Branch, New Jersey. Born on September 12, 1956, in the same town, Louis was a beloved community figure and a dedicated professional within the local government.

Louis graduated from Saint Jerome School, followed by Christian Brothers Academy, and later earned a degree from Seton Hall University, where he played baseball on a scholarship for the university’s nationally recognized championship team. His passion for baseball extended into his early career, working with The Montreal Expos Minor League and Monmouth University Baseball organizations.

For 31 years, Louis was a vital member of the executive team at the Long Branch Public Works Department, retiring just three days before his passing. His commitment to his work and community was evident throughout his career and personal life.

A lifelong Mets fan, Louis cherished baseball and fishing, often taking weekend-long fishing trips with friends in Florida. He was also part owner of several racehorses and enjoyed spending time at Monmouth Park racetrack or with his closest friend, Joe, in Tampa, Florida.

Louis is survived by his eldest brother, Anthony; sister, Angela; sister-in-law, Donna; brother-in-law, Peter; niece, Mia; step-nephew’s, Matt and Josh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Josephine DeLauro.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 9th, from 4-7pm at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, New Jersey. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, June 10th, at 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at Saint Michael's Church in Long Branch. Interment will at Woodbine Cemetery. The family suggests that contributions in Louis's memory be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Web: http://www.stjude.org/.

Susan Binder Ryscavage passed away peacefully at home on Friday June 6th.

Susan attended Vassar College for two years and graduated from Monmouth College in 1965 with a B.A. with high honors. The following year, she graduated Columbia University with a Master’s Degree in Education. In the fall of 1966, she began her 25-year career as a teacher at Rumson-Fair Haven High School teaching English. In the summer of 1969, she was the recipient of a grant from the English Speaking Union, allowing her to study at the University of London for six weeks. During her time at RFH, she served as Vice-President and President of the Rumson Fair Haven Education Association for 15 years. During this time, she also served as the yearbook advisor.

From 1988 to 1991, while working as a teacher and union president, she attended Seton Hall Law School at night. She graduated law school and was admitted to the New Jersey Bar Association. She began her new career working as an attorney for Hunter and Klausner law firm. In 1993, she became a full-time field representative for NJEA, handling contract negotiations, grievances, and arbitrations until her retirement in 2003. Outside of work, Susan enjoyed spending time with friends, theater, reading, shopping, and traveling. She visited many countries in the world.

Her favorite time was spent with her loving husband, Edward, of over 42 years, her children and grandchildren, Lisa (Graziano) Mazza, Mark Graziano and his wife Dawn, grandchildren Michael Mazza, Erica Koehler (Drew), Ashleigh Arthur (Mike), Giana Graziano, and Carisa Graziano. She was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Malia Koehler and Rhys Arthur. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marlen Binder, her brother-in-law, Dr. Tom Ryscavage, and her step-daughter, Lisa Buchinsky.

Susan was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Joseph and Minna Binder, her brother, Dr. Charles Binder, her mother and father-in-law, Dr. Edward Thomas Ryscavage, Sr., and Kathleen Ryscavage, her brothers-in-law, Mark Ryscavage, and Father Richard Ryscavage.

Funeral service was Sunday, June 8th, at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Burial followed in Monmouth Fields Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan’s memory to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, www.komen.org.

Laura L. Coleman, 52, of Long Branch departed this life on June 2, 2025 at Monmouth Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Long Branch, NJ on October 1, 1972; she was a lifelong resident of the Shore area. Prior to retirement due to health issues Ms. Coleman attended Brookdale Community College, was employed in the food industry and Monmouth County Racetrack. She always opened her doors to anyone in need whether it be for food or money. Affectionally known as

“Dollie” she would always speak her mind to let you know how she felt unapologetically. When asked by her children, what they will miss the most, collectively, they shared missing her nurturing spirit, love for music, and daily calls to say, “I love you, even if no one told you today.”

She was predeceased by her mother Laura Coleman, father Willie Yarbrough & maternal grandmother Edith “Momma” Holmes.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory: 2 daughters Sharice Coleman and Shateara Bland, Brick; 1 son Gregory Washington, Jr.; sister Edith Holmes, Vineland; 4 brothers George Davis, Clifford Johnson, William Coleman, Long Branch, Daryl Coleman, FL as well as a host of other siblings, family, and friends.

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, 12:00 PM-1:00 PM

Lois Anita Sommers (née Westbrook), lovingly known as Mommom, passed away on June 7, 2025, at the age of 93, in Jensen Beach, Florida. Born on February 10, 1932, in Staten Island, New York, Lois lived a vibrant life marked by her artistic spirit and love for the outdoors.

Lois began her professional journey as a graphic illustrator in 1951, a career that spanned a decade, allowing her to express her creativity and keen eye for design. In 1961, she transitioned to being a homemaker, dedicating herself to her family with the same passion and dedication she had for her art. Despite the demands of home life, Lois continued to nurture her artistic talents, evolving into a professional artist known for her striking acrylic paintings.

Her love for the natural world was evident in her personal hobbies. Lois was an avid fisher and crabber, relishing the quiet hours by the water. She also enjoyed swimming and frequent trips to the beach, embracing the serene landscapes that inspired much of her artwork. You could often find her selling her paintings on Main St. in Ocean Grove or in front of the United Methodist Church in Sea Bright most weekends in the summer.

Lois is preceded in death by her husband Clement Sommers to whom she was married for 60 years. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Linda and Ed Opaleski, her grandchildren Nathan Opaleski, Kristine Bucco, and Jessica Kulwik, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Lois's life and legacy will be honored Saturday, June 14 from 9 am until the service at 11 am at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch followed by interment at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Her family and friends will remember her as a devoted homemaker, a talented artist, and a joyful presence in all of their lives.

Eleanor Caroline Calise, 89, of Leesburg, FL formerly of Oceanport, NJ passed peacefully in, passed peacefully in her sleep June 2, 2025 with her family by her side.

Eleanor was born in Long Branch to Mary and Joseph Mazza and was one of twelve children. She attended Long Branch High School and pursued a career at Fort Monmouth from 1956 until her retirement in 1993.

She enjoyed traveling, cooking, dancing, spending time with family and friends, volunteering, arts and crafts, and spending time at the Senior Center.

Eleanor is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Thomas in 2021, her son-in-law Fred Jackson and her siblings Marie, Joseph, Bruno, and Saverio.

Surviving are her children Thomas Calise, Jr., Mary Jo Jackson and Aniello Calise (Diana); her grandchildren Daniel Gleason, Michael Pillinger, Lisa Jo Paris, Kristine Calise-Laasse (Jason), Stephanie Paris-Yuschak (JT), Stanley Jackson (Catherine), Angelique Calise (Jonathan), and Thomas Minton (Martina) and her great-grandchildren Olivia, Angelo, Anna, Amiya, Rex,

Anjali, John, Dominic, Alexa, Richard Jr., Liana, Isabella, and Clara. Eleanor is also survived by her siblings Margaret Tuzzio, Mario Mazza, James Mazza, Santa DeCenzo, Josephine Spalletta, Maryann Carbe and Dominick Mazza.

Visitation was Friday June 6, at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial was Saturday, June 7, at Holy Trinity RC Church 408 Prospect Street, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. For messages of condolence, please visit Eleanor’s page at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Laura Chappell, née Eustace, passed away on May 30, 2025, at the age of 66 in Eatontown, NJ. Born on February 15, 1959, in Long Branch, NJ, Laura’s life was marked by her kind-hearted nature and her profound love for animals. Throughout her life, she cared for many ferrets and dogs, and her passion for country music led her to numerous concerts.

Laura spent her educational years in Long Branch, attending Garfield School and graduating from Long Branch Senior High. She dedicated many years of her career to the City of Long Branch, where she worked as a payroll clerk in the Finance Department.

She was pre-deceased by her stepbrother Donald Dowd.

She is survived by her mother, Simone Eustace; her father, William H. Eustace, Jr. and stepmother, Adrienne Eustace; her brother, William H. Eustace III; her sister, Rosemarie Nolan and brother-in-law, Joseph Nolan; her niece, Kaitlyn Derusha and her husband, Henry; her nephew, Charles P. Rogers and his fiance, Kaitlin Grell; along with many cousins both in the U.S. and France.

Visitation for Laura will be held on Saturday, June 7 from 9:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave, Long Branch, NJ. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, 14 Maple Ave, Oceanport, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Laura’s memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box #91891, Washington DC 20090 Web: https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=65831&65831.donation=form1&s_src=dmp-fy23–, honoring her courageous 30-year battle with the disease.

Salvatore Joseph Valentino, known affectionately as Sal, passed away on May 27, 2025 at the age of 71 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Born on June 22, 1953 in Trenton, New Jersey, Sal grew up to be a prominent figure in the commercial real estate sector through his business, Valentino Realty Co., which he founded in 1986 in Atlantic City.

Sal’s educational journey began at Long Branch Elementary School, followed by Long Branch High School, and culminated with a degree from Richard Stockton University. His career was marked by a deep commitment to his clients and the community, earning him a reputation as a trusted advisor in Atlantic City’s bustling real estate market.

Sal was a devout member of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, where he participated in various community activities and formed lasting relationships with fellow congregants.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Lynda Law, daughters Maria Hermansky and son-in-law Jeffrey Hermansky and Samantha Valentino, along with his grandsons Hector and Milo Martinez. Sal is also survived by his sister, Frances Everett, brother-in-law William Christopher Everett, nephew Christopher Everett, niece Danielle Everett, as well as godchildren and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Clara Valentino, and his brother, William Roe.

Visitation as held on Sunday June 1, at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave. in Long Branch. Mass was held at St. Michael’s Church in Long Branch. Interment was at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch.

Sal's life and legacy will be remembered fondly by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Thomas Joseph Carey passed away peacefully on June 5, 2025. He was born on September 12, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York, where he attended Bishop Loughlin High School. He later moved to North Bergen, New Jersey, and graduated as the valedictorian of St. Michael’s High School in 1954. He lived in Middletown before settling in Colts Neck in 1983.

Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Jane (née Massari). He was a devoted father to his five sons, each of whom he cherished: the late Thomas (Janice) of Shark River Hills, Timothy (Kim) of Rumson, Anthony of Colts Neck, Charles (Sarah) of Allentown, and John (Kara) of Centennial, Colorado. He was a proud grandfather to Thomas John, Charles Daniel Jr, Julia Rose, Jack Andrew, Megan Kathleen, MiaCharlotte, and Sophia Rose.

He was predeceased by his brothers Edward, Robert, George, and James, and is survived by his sisters Maureen Murphy and Denise Runne. A lifelong fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and St. Peter’s Basketball Peacocks, Thomas was a cum laude graduate of St. Peter’s College in Jersey City. He served his sons’ alma mater, Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, as Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Thomas honorably served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Finance Corps at Governors Island, New York. During his time at St. Peter’s College, he was a finance officer for the Pershing Rifles Unit in the ROTC program.

A certified public accountant, Thomas was President of the New Jersey State Society of CPAs in 1993. He retired as a partner at Deloitte (formerly Haskins & Sells) and later worked as CFO for the Home News in New Brunswick and Driver-Harris Co. in Kearny and Waterford, Ireland. He also served as a Director at ATS Money Systems in Englewood, Lead Independent Director at Crown Bank in Elizabeth, Director of Finance at St. Rose High School in Belmar, and technical advisor to Meyler & Co., CPAs in Middletown. He concluded his accounting career as a Special Envoy to Boyle, CPA, LLC in Bayville.

Proud of his Irish heritage from County Tipperary, Ireland,Thomas was President and Trustee Emeritus of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of the Jersey Shore. He was honored as Irishman of the Year in 1996.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brother Peter Manion Scholarship Fund at Christian Brothers Academy.

Services:

Visitation was at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, June 10, at 10:30 AM at The Parish of St. Mary, 1 Phalanx Road, Colts Neck. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel Cemetery & Mausoleum in Marlboro.

For condolences or to share a favorite memory of Thomas, please visit his tribute page at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com

Joseph Frank Anastasia, age 81, of Bluffton, SC, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2025 after a brief illness.

Born on August 28, 1943, in Long Branch, NJ, Joe was the beloved son of Frank and Julia (Strollo) Anastasia. He was known for love of golf, cooking, gardening, traveling, and biking. He was proud of his Italian heritage, and he touched the lives of many through his career as a high school history teacher at Long Branch High School. Joe lived in Long Branch until his retirement in the mid-1990s, then moved to Hampstead, NC and lived there for several years. In 2008, he relocated to Bluffton, SC. Joe was a graduate of Glassboro State College in NJ and earned a Master’s Degree from West Virginia University.

He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Elsa O’Connor, his sister, Joyce Gallo, nephew Frank Crisci (Laurie), niece Dana Dominy (Ross), stepson Brian McKevitt (Monica), as well as many dear friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Carol Anastasia. Joe will be remembered as a devoted spouse and partner, loving uncle, “Cowboy” to his friends, and “Papa Joe” to Ellie and Maddie McKevitt and Aedan and Arielle O’Connor.

Visitation was held on June 2 from 12:30 pm until the time of service at 1:30 pm at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave., Long Branch NJ. Interment All who knew and loved Joe are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Joe’s memory.

Joe will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Joe will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

