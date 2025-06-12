Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce Awards Scholarships to LB Seniors

By Patty Booth O’Neill

The Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce recently handed out $5,000 in scholarships to 10 graduating seniors from Long Branch High School, each receiving $500.

Newly appointed Chamber Director Lewis Payne said he was honored to be a part of the ceremony. “It was my first experience with something like this. It was very special and heartwarming. I hope it helps the students in their academic venture.”

Chamber Vice President Carlos Reynolds spoke about the importance of supporting students. “It’s important that we show up for our young people. These scholarships are our way of saying, ‘We see you, we’re proud of you, and we believe in your future.’ When we support students who’ve worked hard, we’re investing in something bigger, we’re investing in the future of our community,” he said.

Students receiving scholarships:

Ramirah Smith

Darlyn Amaya Calderon

Jiselle Corea

Daniel-John Diala

Joseph M. Corley

Celia Reyes-Oriol

Leomary Diaz-Merino

Jaden Mercado

Araya Anderson

Emilly De Paula Silva

“We thank the Chamber of Commerce for their continued commitment to our students and schools,” said Francisco E. Rodriguez, Superintendent of Long Branch Public Schools. “Their scholarship support helps create new opportunities and reinforces the belief that our students can achieve great things. It’s a powerful example of the Green Wave spirit and what we can accomplish when we work together.”