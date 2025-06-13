Tim McLoone and the Shirleys Open Pier Village Concerts With Tragic End – Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Investigating

By Patty Booth O’Neill – It was a beautiful night to open up the Long Branch concert series in Pier Village on Thursday. Tim McLoone and the Shirleys began Thursday by the Sea performing for a happy crowd, who had brought chairs to relax and enjoy the show. Many danced to the music in front of the band and up on the boardwalk.

It was a perfect night for an entertaining concert with the ocean in the background and a warm breeze in your hair.

Until it wasn’t.

The concert was over, the band was packing up, and according to an eye witness there was a scuffle on the beach. Two guys began to fight, shots rang out and then one was dead.

Another eye witness said they were talking to Tim McLoone as he was leaving. “We heard shots and kind of shrugged it off thinking it was firecrackers. Then I could smell the gunpowder and knew, never thinking it would happen!”

“In a matter of minutes Pier Village was filled with Long Branch police cars,” another person said, who was on the boardwalk at the time. “Thank God the spectators (who were older fans) had mostly left by then.”

But there was still a frightened crowd running off the beach swarming into Pier Village. Cars were moving slowly trying get through the center circle to exit through Pier Village onto Ocean Blvd. “The police did an amazing job getting them out, but it was still frightening,” the witness said.

Mayor John Pallone had this to say. “I sincerely regret the loss of life that occurred last night on Chelsea Beach. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the Long Branch Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office for their swift and effective response,” he said.

“I would also like to inform the public that the city has reopened the roadway, boardwalk, and beach. These areas are once again accessible and fully staffed with our regular team of beach security and lifeguards,” he said.

Long Branch Homicide Under Investigation by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office

FREEHOLD – The circumstances surrounding the shooting death of an adult male are under investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday evening, June 12, 2025, at approximately 8:58 p.m., members of the Long Branch Police Department responded to the beach area between the shoreline and the boardwalk of Pier Village for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau and the Long Branch Police Department is currently ongoing.

Law enforcement officials believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the public.

The investigative team is requesting that anyone who may have been on the beach, or in the vicinity at the time, and has firsthand video footage of the incident on their phones or electronic devices, to please come forward. Please be advised that we are aware of videos posted to local social media platforms, and we are not seeking links to videos posted by others. Anyone with relevant video footage of the incident can upload that video at:

https://monmouthcountyponj.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/mcp2500308

The link to upload video can also be accessed using the below QR code:

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact MCPO Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Detective Joseph Spitale at 732-222-1000 Ext 1339.