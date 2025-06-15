Ed Johnson Honored with 2025 Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award

Asbury Park —The Scouting America Monmouth Council has awarded Ed Johnson, Executive Director of Governmental Affairs and Community Relations at Brookdale Community College, the prestigious 2025 Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award in recognition of his unwavering commitment to education, leadership, and community-building.

Johnson was honored at the organization’s Annual Meeting and Recognition Dinner on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at The Addison Park, following his return from the Annual Global Parliament of Mayors Summit in Braga, Portugal. Reflecting on the occasion, he remarked, “Tonight was an extraordinary honor for me for doing that which is only ordinary… building community and helping people.”

“As we work together to inspire and prepare future generations of leaders, community members and leaders must serve as a model of these values,” he emphasized. A steadfast advocate for youth development, Johnson accepted the award on behalf of the Scouts of America principles of caring, sharing, and community, underscoring the importance of integrity, respect, and responsibility in leadership.he emphasized.

The Brookdale Community College team attended the event in support of Johnson, celebrating the college’s close partnership with the Scouting America Monmouth Council. This collaboration continues to promote leadership development and community engagement among students and educators.