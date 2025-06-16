Over 650 Supporters Attend Senator Gopal’s Fundraiser

This past week more than 650 supporters attended a $40 per ticket fundraiser in support of Senator Vin Gopal. This massive amount of grassroots support included more than 300 new donors.



“I am so pleased that Democrats, Republicans and Independents have come together to support one of the largest grassroots fundraisers in the history of Monmouth County. Team Monmouth, myself along with Assembly Members Donlon and Peterpaul will always fight for Monmouth County,” stated Gopal