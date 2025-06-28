Shore Regional Student Brings Attention to ‘Move Over Law’

In 2010, Trooper Marc Castellano was struck and killed by a vehicle passing by while conducting a traffic stop on I-195. The driver, who did not abide by the Move Over Law struck Castellano while he was walking on the shoulder on the side of the road.

Castallano’s mother Donna Setaro began visiting schools around the state to talk about the incident, visiting Shore Regional many times to bring attention to the Move Over Law which requires drivers to move as far away as room allows, and slow down when they are passing a police car that has pulled over to the side of the road.

After one of Setaro’s visits, Shore Regional senior Lily Flor was moved by the mother‘s story and approached Shore’s Joseph Rankin, member of the Health and Physical Education Department, with an idea of how to bring more attention to the Move Over Law.

“We are here today to show our support for the “Move Over Law” by creating new awareness signs and installing them around campus over the summer,” Flor said at the gathering held at Shore Regional on June 16.

Lily had seniors ask their parents to sign a pledge promising they would obey the Move Over Law and asked that they donate no more than five dollars each towards having Move Over Law awareness signage created to display on school grounds.

Flor made a presentation to Cetera and officers who had graduated from Shore Regional including WLB Officer Christian Codispoti (Shore class of ’14), MB Officer Chris Francisco (Shore class of ’14), SB Officer Chris Panduri (Shore class of ’19), OP Officer Shane Carrol (Shore class of ’11), and NJ State Trooper Vin Veritas (Shore class of ’06). Also present, were State Troopers, administration, Superintendent Dr. Lisa English and Shore High School Principal Vincent DalliCardillo, Coach Joseph Rankin and other members of Shore Regional staff.