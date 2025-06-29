Senator Gopal, Assemblywomen Donlon and Peterpaul Hosted Student Athlete Award Ceremony

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul (D-Monmouth) hosted a Student Athlete Award Ceremony recognizing athletes from nine high schools in their Legislative District last week at The 10th Hole in Ocean Township.

“What an incredible year it has been for our athletes here in Monmouth County. You all have made the 11th District and our communities very proud,” Assemblywoman Donlon, who is a lifelong surfer, said in opening the June 18, 2025 ceremony. “I’d like to shout out our teams from Colts Neck – the boys basketball team brought home the Section 3 state title, and the boys soccer team made history with their first-ever Shore Conference championship. As a lifelong surfer, I know how powerful sports can be. They bring calm, focus, confidence, and most of all, joy. The peace I get from being on my surfboard is truly unmatched.”

Assemblywoman Peterpaul, a former Division 1 volleyball player while attending Duquesne University, recognized the hard work the athletes put in to have successful seasons.

“You’ve trained hard, shown up, and delivered. And today, we celebrate every moment that brought you here,” Peterpaul said. “I’m especially excited to see the rise in girls’ athletics. Girls’ flag football has grown from 8 to 18 teams in the Shore Conference, and in 2026, it will officially become a sanctioned sport in New Jersey.”

“Coach Gallo has mentored multiple All-Americans, three Walter Payton Award finalists, and two NFL tight ends during his tenure,” Gopal said. “In 2024, under Coach Gallo, the Monmouth University Hawks led the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) and ranked among the nation’s top 10 in multiple statistical categories.”

Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul recognized the following high school students for their athletic successes.

Freehold Boro High School

Cristian Hernandez, Senior – 4-year varsity athlete in cross country, winter track, and spring track; NJSIAA Scholar Athlete.

Olivia Edmonds, Senior – All-Division in softball and field hockey; Shore Sportsmanship Award recipient.

Long Branch High School

Christopher Moses, Senior – Played football, basketball, and baseball.

Jesslyn Rodriguez, Senior – Cheerleading team member; National Honor Society.

Ocean Township High School

James Sobieski, Senior – 4 years football, 2 years basketball, 1 year track and baseball; 2nd Team All-Division Football (sophomore); 1st Team All-Division (junior and senior).

Alexandria Foley, Senior – Soccer, indoor track, and outdoor track; 2nd Team A-Central Division in soccer; National Honor Society member.

Neptune Township High School

Koen Johnson, Junior – Football and track; defensive linebacker; 1st Team All Monmouth County and 1st Team All-Division Football (2024).

Adriana Siciliano, Senior – Soccer and flag football.

Asbury Park High School

Matelson Louisius, Junior – Soccer, wrestling, track & field; All-Division athlete; Dream Scholar; National Honor Society.

Lesly Montoya, Junior – Soccer, basketball, and track & field.

Colts Neck High School

Lukas Sloane, Senior – Basketball and volleyball; led basketball team to first-ever state title in Freehold Regional High School District history; 1st Team All Shore.

Natalie O’Connor, Senior – Indoor track, cross country, and outdoor track; placed 10 times at Group State meet and twice at the Meet of Champions; cross-country county champion and 5-time state sectional titleholder.

Red Bank Regional High School

John Galligan, Junior – Wrestling and outdoor track; Central Jersey Group 3 Pole Vault winner; All-Division wrestler; BUC Wrestling Champion.

Anna Peterson, Junior – Field hockey, indoor track, and outdoor track; All-Division in field hockey.

Freehold Township High School

Eli Druckman, Junior – Golf; 2024 State Champion.

Reese Metcalfe, Junior – Lacrosse and soccer; lacrosse division champions and soccer Shore Conference Tournament Champions.

