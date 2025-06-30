Four Local Students Awarded Scholarships by Amerigo Vespucci Society

By Roberto Ferragina

Long Branch — The Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch, the nation’s oldest Italian-American mutual aid society, awarded four academic scholarships during its most recent meeting, continuing its longstanding mission of supporting education and community engagement.

The scholarships, to be applied toward the recipients’ upcoming Fall semester studies, were awarded following a competitive application process. Candidates were required to submit high school academic transcripts, letters of recommendation, an acceptance letter from an accredited institution or trade school, and a 750-word essay discussing the unique contributions of Italian-Americans.

2024 Scholarship Recipients:

John T. Pallone , a graduate of Communications High School in Wall Township, will attend Rutgers Honors College this fall, majoring in International Relations. He plans to pursue a career in law. John is the son of AVS member and Long Branch Mayor John Pallone, nephew of Congressman Frank Pallone, and grandson of the late AVS member Frank Pallone Sr.

Gianna Mossa , a graduate of Wall Township High School, will begin her studies in Marketing at Monmouth University. Her career goal is to enter the business world with a focus on digital and social media marketing. She is the daughter of AVS President Joseph Mossa and niece of AVS member John Mossa.

Chloe Scardino , also a Communications High School graduate, is set to attend Cornell University, where she will major in English. Chloe aspires to become a professional writer. She is the granddaughter of AVS member Cosmo Scardino, owner of The Breakers On The Ocean in Spring Lake.

Ava Caputo, a Shore Regional High School graduate, will attend Providence College this fall to study Finance, aiming for a successful career in the field. She is the granddaughter of AVS member Giacomo “Jack” Caputo and daughter of Joseph Caputo, owner of the renowned Caputo’s Pastry Shoppe in Long Branch.

AVS Vice President and Scholarship Committee Co-Chairman Frank Crupi remarked, “As the nation’s oldest Italian-American Mutual Aid Society, it is heartening to see our tradition of supporting education continue. These four students are exceptional — straight-A scholars with promising futures. We’re proud to support them.”

Roberto Ferragina, AVS Board Member and Scholarship Committee Co-Chairman, added, “Our ancestors came to America in search of opportunity, and these four scholarship recipients embody that dream. Their achievements honor the sacrifices of generations past, and we know they’ll continue to make the Italian-American community proud.”

Founded in 1875 and incorporated in 1893, the Amerigo Vespucci Society was established to provide a haven for Italian immigrants facing discrimination and hardship during a period of mass immigration. Today, AVS continues to serve as both a charitable 501(c)(3) organization and a cultural advocate, offering community assistance, educational scholarships, and promoting a positive image of Italian-Americans.

In addition to its scholarship initiatives, the AVS actively works to combat negative stereotypes in the media and promotes appreciation of Italian history, culture, and contributions to society.