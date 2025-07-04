Francis Ford Coppola is coming to Red Bank! Presented by GSFF

Justin Robinson and Xander Rice drive Sea View Jeep to victoryJuly 4, 2025
Intern Helpers get their first JSBL winJuly 4, 2025
Sunday • July 20, 2025 • 7:00 PM
An Evening with Francis Ford Coppola and Megalopolis Screening
Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, The Outsiders) is inviting audiences to join him live for a one-of-a-kind cinematic event at The Count Basie Center of The Arts on July 20th.
The evening includes a screening of Francis’ monumental 2024 film Megalopolis, followed by an in-depth interactive discussion called “How to Change Our Future” with the legendary filmmaker and Q&A with the live audience. This special event offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the film – not currently available on any streaming platform – exactly as Francis intended.
