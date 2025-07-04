Francis Ford Coppola is coming to Red Bank! Presented by GSFF

Purchase Tickets Here

Sunday • July 20, 2025 • 7:00 PM

An Evening with Francis Ford Coppola and Megalopolis Screening

Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, The Outsiders) is inviting audiences to join him live for a one-of-a-kind cinematic event at The Count Basie Center of The Arts on July 20th.

The evening includes a screening of Francis’ monumental 2024 film Megalopolis, followed by an in-depth interactive discussion called “How to Change Our Future” with the legendary filmmaker and Q&A with the live audience. This special event offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the film – not currently available on any streaming platform – exactly as Francis intended.

