Intern Helpers get their first JSBL win

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Marc Nelson had one of the his most memorable nights watching a Jersey Shore Basketball Game on Monday night. And that is saying something as he has been a diehard fan since 1990. What made June 30, so special was Intern Helpers won their first JSBL game in franchise history, and he owns the team.

Last summer, Nelson wanted to be a part of the JSBL and put together a team, which struggled during their ingural season. Intern Helpers didn’t get a single win last summer, but did make vast improvements as the season progressed. In fact, they had two former NBA stars suit up for some games. Two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith, who played for the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the L.A. Lakers in 2020. Also playing for Nelson last summer was former Knick guard Chris Smith.

This summer they suffered a loss in their game. However, their second game of 2025 was very exciting. They faced ACI/Robin’s Nest in the first game at Manasquan High School. Coaching the team this season is Randy Holmes, who is well known in the Shore Conference as an outstanding high school coach. He was an outstanding player at Lakewood High School and later was a coach that led them to many victories and titles. He is currently the head coach at Jackson Memorial.

Nelson and Holmes made some roster changes, bringing in more stability and veteran players. It showed during the game with ACI/Robin’s Nest. The first quarter was tight with ACI/Robin’s Nest taking an 18-15 lead. However, closing out the first half, Intern Helpers outscored their opponents 33-27 taking a 48-45 lead into the break.

The third quarter was tight as in the first with ACI/Robin’s Nest having a 22-18 advantage in scoring. However, the final quarter had Intern Helpers edging out ACI/Robin’s Nest 29-25 taking the 95-92 victory. Leading the team to victory were Leon Daniels and Josh Treadwell, both scoring 24 points.

ACI/Robin’s Nest is also a newly revamped team. For the past two season the entire team consisted of players from Brookdale Community College. This year there are no BCC players on the roster. They were led by Dwayne Jones who had 24 points and Jared Kimbrough who finished with 21.

Both teams are 1-1 to start the 2025 season. All games are played at Manasquan High School, which has very effective air conditioning, so dress appropriately. Games are Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday evenings with the first game at 7:00 p.m. and the second at 8:30 p.m.

