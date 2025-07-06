Long Branch Celebrates July 4th With 35th Annual Oceanfest

Chamber Celebrates Closing of 35th Annual Oceanfest

By Patty Booth O’Neill – The first year for Oceanfest in Long Branch was 1990, becoming the biggest draw for visitors to the shore ever since. That was 35 years ago, and Oceanfest 2025 ended officially after the grand finale fireworks display topped off the night of celebration on the beach behind the Ocean Place Resort and Spa.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped put this event together,” said Lewis Payne, Director of the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce. Lewis is new to the chamber. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

The weather decided to cooperate on July 4th, after days of rain, wind, thunder and lightening right up to the 4th, and threatening the same for the whole week after.

Die hards attending Thursday night concerts on the Great Lawn can attest to the weather the day before Oceanfest. “We go to the concerts as long as the band is still agreeing to play despite the weather,” said one music fan. “So far it has been lightening and raining two weeks in a row… and the wind! But we’ll keep coming.”

Chamber President Nancy Zuckerman was impressed with the day of Oceanfest activities. “This is amazing. It would not have happened without the help of volunteers!” she said.

Oceanfest 2025, squeaked its way into the record books with a hot, sunny day drawing thousands to the Promenade to enjoy food vendors, children’s rides, sand sculpting, live musical entertainment, and then ending the night with the biggest fireworks display in the Garden State. The beaches too, were filled to capacity.

“We lucked out with the weather,” Mayor John Pallone said. “Oceanfest is a great event for Long Branch. It turned out to be a beautiful day for it and for the beach crowd.”

Chamber Vice President Susan Collin was in the position of traveling from one end of the Promenade to the other all day making sure everything was going smoothly and every one of the vendors was happy. “This event takes a lot of work, but the City of Long Branch and the LB Chamber made it a great success,” she said.

Next year Oceanfest 36, will be celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Quite a celebration to prepare for and look forward to!