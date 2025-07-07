Local Obituaries

Vitola Family of Long Branch Celebrates 7th Family ReunionJuly 7, 2025
Rudy Primavera, 94, of Long Branch, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2025. A gentle and kind-hearted man, Rudy was a beloved presence in the community, known for his warm smile, genuine interest in others, and the deep personal connections he formed throughout his life.
For most of his life, Rudy worked at the renowned Italian specialties store Primavera and Sons, in Long Branch, where he became a familiar and trusted face to generations of customers. Rudy had a unique way of making everyone feel seen—he always asked about your family, remembered the little details, and built meaningful connections with everyone he met. No one ever had a negative thing to say about him, a reflection of the gracious and humble life he lived.
Rudy served honorably in the U.S. Army during the 1950s and carried that same sense of dedication and integrity into every part of his life.
He was a passionate sports fan who especially loved watching the New York Yankees. His greatest joy was watching his children and grandchildren play sports—cheering from the sidelines with pride. He also had a soft spot for animals and a lifelong love of music and dancing. One of his favorite pastimes was dancing the jitterbug with his beloved wife Angela, creating joyful memories that lasted a lifetime.
Above all else, Rudy cherished time with his family. Whether for holidays, milestones, or casual gatherings, he found his deepest happiness simply being surrounded by those he loved.
Rudy was predeceased by his parents, Rudolph and Minnie Primavera, and by his beloved wife, Angela Primavera (née Ferrante), with whom he shared a beautiful and devoted marriage.
He is survived by his loving children: Dr. Richard Primavera (Jean), Jeanne Primavera, and Rosanne Gelormino (Eddie); his cherished sister Theresa Tomasulo and brother Ralph Primavera (Joan); several devoted nieces and nephews; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
His warmth, sincerity, and quiet strength left an enduring impression on everyone who knew him. Rudy leaves behind a legacy of warmth, humility, laughter, and love. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 8, 2025 from 4pm to 8pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave. in Long Branch. Funeral Wednesday; 9:00 am at the funeral home follow by a 10:00 am Mass at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Interment follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In addition to flowers, donations are requested to Tunnel to Towers at www.t2t.org.
Catherine met the love of her life, Ralph, when he was stationed in Bayonne, NJ, while serving in the Navy. They married in 1954, residing in Jersey City where they started a family. She raised her children with love, compassion, humor and confidence. Spending time with her family, particularly with her five grandsons, is what brought her the most joy.
Catherine worked as a dental assistant in Bayonne for over twenty-five years, retiring in 2004. She was an avid NY Yankees fan and a dedicated animal lover, always looking to help a stray animal in need. She loved entertaining during the holidays and always made Christmas magical for those she loved. She especially enjoyed watching Hallmark Christmas Movies during holiday time.
Her compassion and humanity for others will always be remembered. In addition to her love for animal welfare, she volunteered many years for the Astrea Junior Guild, a Jersey City charitable organization assisting and supporting the physically infirmed. Also, in her spare time, Catherine was a long-time officer for the Newark Bay Power Squadron Ladies Auxiliary, a non-profit organization promoting boating safety within the community
Catherine is predeceased by her beloved husband Ralph L. Olsen and her beloved daughter Nancy Olsen Cavaliere. Surviving is her son Ralph P. Olsen of Holmdel, NJ; daughter Catherine and son- in- law Stephen Theobald of Succasunna, NJ; son- in- law Jack Cavaliere and daughter- in- law Rita Cavaliere of Lakewood, NJ; grandsons Nicholas and Jonathan Cavaliere; Douglas, Jeffrey, and Gregory Theobald, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Thursday, July 10th from 2-4 and 6-8 at the Holmdel Funeral Home located at 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday July 11th at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Catharine located at108 Middletown Road in Holmdel. Interment will Saturday, July 12th at 10:00 am at Memory Garden’s Cemetery in Colonie, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or an animal shelter of your choosing.
Jenifer Ann Schiavo, 73, passed away on June 11, 2025 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ. Born in Summit, NJ, Jenifer spent her life enriching the lives of those around her with her vibrant personality and heartfelt laughter.
Jenifer’s early love for the beach was only matched by her dedication to her family and friends. She cherished moments spent with her son, and later, her granddaughters, Devan and Ryan. Her ability to turn customers into lifelong friends spoke volumes about her warm, engaging spirit. An avid fan of the Yankees and Knicks, Jenifer also found joy in the simple pleasures of decorating her Christmas tree, watching Turner Classic Movies, and attending concerts. Shows like “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” were among her favorites.
Jenifer was a committed associate at Steinbeck’s and served as a waitress at various establishments including Harry’s Luncheonette, Jack’s, and Richard’s Deli. Her work was not just a job; it was another avenue to form lasting bonds and share joyous moments.
Summertime in Cape Cod was one of Jenifer’s favorite times of the year – visiting family, swimming in Schoolhouse Pond and choosing treats from the Penny Candy Shoppe.
Jenifer was predeceased by her parents, William and Theodora Eitner: Anthony “Ducky” Schiavo and her sister Sandy Hammesfahr. She is survived by her son Michael Schiavo and his wife Jen; her sisters, Susan Siverhus and Pamela Olsen and her husband Mickey; two granddaughters, Devan and Ryan; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews. Her presence will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
A memorial gathering was held on Monday, June 16 at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
Thomas S. Smith Jr. was born on April 22, 1948 in Neptune, NJ to the late Assemblyman Thomas S. Smith, Sr. and Dorothy Smith. Raised in Asbury Park, he graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1966, where he was a standout three-sport athlete, lettering in football, basketball, and track. His athletic excellence earned him a scholarship to Syracuse University. While at Syracuse, he lettered in both football and track, became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 1968, and helped establish a student tutorial program that provided literacy support to local inner-city youth. Thomas graduated in 1970 with a degree in geography.
Thomas continued his education at Rutgers Law School, earning his Juris Doctor in 1973. In the same year, he was admitted to the Bars of New Jersey and the U.S. District Court and later to the Bars of the U.S. Supreme Court and the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. During law school, he co-founded a student-run legal aid program to serve the residents of Newark and began his association with the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender, focusing on juvenile court matters.
Thomas’s professional career spanned more than 35 years, including 24 years with the Office of the Public Defender. He served in managerial positions, including Assistant Public Defender and First Assistant Public Defender. In May 1985, Thomas became the Acting Public Defender. He served in the role again in 1990, briefly holding the dual role of Acting Public Defender and Acting Public Advocate.
On January 27, 1997, Thomas was sworn in as a Superior Court Judge. He was assigned to Burlington County and became the Presiding Judge of the Criminal Division. Thomas retired from the bench in June 2009, having served for 12 years.
Beyond the courtroom, Thomas was an active and engaged community leader. He was a member of the 1989 Leadership New Jersey Class, served on the Editorial Board of the New Jersey Law Journal, and held board positions at Jersey Shore Medical Center and the Boys and Girls Club. He received honors and recognitions throughout his career including his induction into the Asbury Park High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.
In his personal life, Thomas was dedicated to his family. In May 1972, he met Dianne Gibson at the home of a mutual friend. After a six-month courtship, they were married on November 25, 1972. From their union came three daughters Kori, Keir, and Kaprece.
Thomas had an active retirement. He traveled with Dianne to cruise ports across North America, South America, and Europe. He enjoyed golfing, swimming, reading, attending sporting events, spoiling his grandson, and competing (and winning multiple times) in his family’s fantasy football league. He also stayed active in judicial affairs as a member of the New Jersey Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Extrajudicial Activities and as an adjunct instructor for a Fourth Amendment course at Rutgers University.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Dorothy Smith, and his wife of 52 years, Dianne Gibson Smith. He leaves behind daughters Kori Smith, Keir Smith Martin (Omar), and Kaprece Smith (Vernon); grandson Jordan Leftridge; godchildren Karl Crudup II, Brooke Gillespie (Brian), and Travis Seawright; and a host of extended family and friends who will forever cherish his legacy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in remembrance of Thomas S. Smith Jr. to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County.
Ester Berman, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Esther passed away on July 5, at age 101. Born in Newark, Esther lived most of her life in Little Silver before moving to Middletown and later to Brandywine Living at the Sycamore in Shrewsbury.
In the latter half of her 101 years, Esther proved she had great inner strength and was indeed a survivor. Diagnosed with cancer in 1977, resulting in a mastectomy, she recovered and became a devoted volunteer for Reach to Recovery. For some thirty years, she visited and supported other victims of breast cancer, demonstrating her vitality and personifying the path to recovery and greater fulfillment. She continued this endeavor by telephone when she became physically unable to make in-person visits.
Esther showed further strength when ‘Hank’, her husband of only 34 years, died suddenly and prematurely. Rather than retreat, she went to work at Winter’s Furs in Red Bank, making new and long-lasting friendships. In addition, with her dear friend Vivianne, Esther traveled the world, enjoying new and varied experiences.
Esther was a 60+-year member of Congregation B’nai Israel, Rumson, during which time she served as a member and then secretary of the Board of Trustees. She became active in the Red Bank Section of the National Council of Jewish Women, ultimately serving as president of that Section. In addition, Esther was active in Sisterhood, Hadassah as well as other civic and charitable organizations. She became a volunteer at Riverview Hospital and, in fact, was a principal in the founding and initial organization of the Hospice suite where she worked tirelessly to furnish that original facility.
But, perhaps above all, Esther was a devoted and fiercely protective mother and grandmother. A missed phone call or tardy arrival produced panic and worry until the errant child was located. It didn’t matter if the ‘child’ was 7 or 70. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
Although the final few years were difficult, Esther persevered – just as she did when confronted first with cancer and then with the death of her husband. Her unconditional love and inner strength will endure, and she will be greatly missed.
Aside from Hank, Esther was predeceased by her mother, Gertrude, her father Samuel and brother David. She is survived by son Robert (‘Bobby’), daughter Lynn Ritchie (and her husband ‘Tommy’), grandson Adam Ritchie (and his wife Libby) and granddaughter Julie Trauger (and her husband Jon).
The family wants to thank the attentive caregivers and staff at Brandywine Sycamore – especially Regina, Esther’s long-time caregiver and friend. Also, the compassionate and invaluable assistance from VITAS Hospice – especially, Rose, Kerry, Michael, Susan, Nichole, Cynthia and Diana.
A graveside service will be held at the Congregation B’nai Israel Cemetery, (located opposite 490 Riverdale Avenue W., Tinton Falls, NJ on Wednesday, July 9 at 10AM.
Donations may be made in Esther’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, Susan G. Komen (breast cancer) and Marty’s Place Senior Dog Sanctuary (Allentown, NJ).
Our dear father John W. Bettigole passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, leaving behind a legacy shaped by devotion, integrity, and enduring love. He lived his life with quiet purpose and deep conviction. He was a man who valued character over accolades and consistency over spectacle. He held himself to a high standard, not for
recognition, but because it was simply the right thing to do. He carried himself with unfailing kindness and an ever-ready smile, meeting life’s challenges without a word of complaint, no matter how much he had reason to.
At the heart of it all was his beloved wife, Carmela, to whom he was married for more than five decades. Their union was a true partnership, loyal, enduring, and full of quiet devotion. When Carmela passed away in February 2023, a part of him went with her. His love for her never
faded; it simply turned inward, becoming a kind of silent companionship that stayed with him until the end. Their love was not the kind that needed grand gestures. It was made visible in the everyday acts of care, loyalty, and presence that defined their life together. Family was everything to John. To his children, Michael, John, and Pamela, he gave the greatest of gifts: a childhood marked by stability, warmth, laughter, and the quiet, unshakable assurance that they were deeply and constantly loved. He led not with lectures, but by example. From him they learned the value of hard work, the grace of humility, and the courage to take risks. His seven grandchildren grew up under the same canopy of love, drawn to his steady their storyteller, their encourager, and their safe harbor. To all of us, he was our compass, our
calm, our quiet place in a noisy world. His joyful spirit formed the backdrop of our lives and
made our house a home.
John found joy in life’s simple pleasures, and nowhere was his sense of peace more evident than at the beach. It was his sanctuary, a place where time slowed and worries faded. He loved the salt air, the sound of the waves, the feel of warm sand beneath his feet. Whether sittingquietly by the shore reading his book or talking with a group of family and friends, the beachbrought him calm and clarity. It was a place he shared with his family from the very beginning and carried within him always. He never sought praise, but he earned our lifelong respect. He never demanded affection, but he held our love without question. As we say goodbye, we hold close not only our grief, but our gratitude for the father he was, the husband he remained, and the man we were lucky enough to call our own.
John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Carmela, his parents, Maximillian and Mary Bettigole, his brother James, (Br, Michel Bettigole OSF) his brother-in-law Ray Trepanier, and
his sister-in-law Ann Darrigo. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Michael and Kathy Bettigole, John and Ivey Bettigole, and Pamela and Christian Giamanco; his seven grandchildren, Zachary, Ava, Sofia, Isabella, Maximillian, Sebastian and Margo, his beloved sister, Mary Trepanier, all of whom remain deeply grateful for the boundless love and quiet strength he gave so generously.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor John’s memory by making a donation to the American Cancer Society.
Harry S. Evans, 101, of Long Branch, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter on 5/31/2025. Born and raised in the West End section of Long Branch, Harry graduated from Long Branch High School in 1941. Harry earned a full scholarship to Rutgers University, and served with distinction as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War II
Upon his return from the war, Harry returned to Rutgers, where he sang in the Glee Club, bonded with brothers in Phi Gamma Delta, and went on to graduate from Rutgers in 1947 and continued at Rutgers School of Law where he graduated in 1950. He opened the Law firm of Lane and Evans in 1960, which grew to become the law firm of Evans, Koelzer, Marriott & Osborne. Harry was a Monmouth County Municipal Court Judge for sixteen years until 1987. Serving the towns of Monmouth Beach, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury, Long Branch and West Long Branch.
Harry’s civic life was as rich as his legal career. He served as attorney for the Long Branch Board of Adjustment and as Municipal Attorney for Shrewsbury Township. In 1974 he joined the Long Branch Board of Education. He also led the Municipal Court Judges Association as its president and sat on Monmouth County’s Criminal Justice Planning Board.
A devoted member of Saint James Episcopal Church in Long Branch, Harry’s lifelong love of music began in the choir loft. In later years he joined the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America, sharing his bass voice at community events and small gatherings for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Emelie Bruno Evans, and four siblings. He is survived by three children—Helaine Evans Bunce (Richard) of Monroe Township; Alton Evans (Jackie) of Middletown; and Donald Evans (Teri) of Manchester, along with ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, who brought him endless joy.
Harry’s legacy is one of service and will be remembered for his wisdom and warmth.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 18 at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, 10:00am – 1:00pm, followed by a private ceremony at Glenwood Cemetery, West Long Branch.
John Richard Grumbach, 74, passed away on June 21, 2025, in Long Branch, NJ. Born on June 20, 1951, in Hoboken, NJ, John was a resident of Atlantic Highlands and Long Branch for the majority of his life.
John was a hardworking individual, known for his dedication and integrity. He graduated from Henry Hudson Regional High School, where he was well-known for his sense of humor and high school hijinks. After graduation, he embarked on a career that would define much of his professional life. In 1983, he established a family-owned plumbing and heating business, becoming a licensed Master Plumber. His business thrived under his tremendous work ethic, serving the community with distinction and reliability.
Beyond his professional endeavors, John was passionate about fishing, a hobby he cherished throughout his life. He spent the majority of his life with his beloved dogs by his side. He also enjoyed spending winters in Florida and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Rangers. John also had a deep love for music and was famous for mispronouncing words and song lyrics, often turning them into running jokes that would bring laughter to those around him. John was also deft at handing out nicknames and to be given one was validation of his love for you.
John loved his family deeply. He cherished Sunday dinners at Nana and Pop Pop’s pool. His enthusiasm when surrounded by close friends and family became a symbol of his love for gathering together and creating lasting memories.
John is survived by his loving wife, Georgina; son, Corey, his wife Lauren; son, Justin, his wife Christine; grandchildren, Jack, Max, Madelyn, and Lincoln; and his sister, Joanne. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Josephine, and siblings, Diane and Gary.
A memorial gathering to celebrate John’s life will be held at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740, on Saturday, June 28, from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at 4:00 PM. John’s legacy of unwavering work ethic and his devotion to friends and family will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia PA 19178-1352
Web: https://give2.chop.edu/give/241805/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=25AF-eMainNav or to the Monmouth County S.P.C.A., 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Web: https://monmouthcountyspca.org/. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
Ellen Gulick, aged 89, passed away on June 24, 2025, in Neptune, New Jersey surrounded by her family. Born on October 12, 1935, Ellen dedicated much of her life to the field of education and community service. She served as a 7th grade English teacher at the Township of Ocean Junior High School before transitioning to a librarian role at Wayside School, from which she retired in 2004. Ellen’s commitment to her community was evident through her volunteer work at the Township of Ocean Library and the Township of Ocean Historical Museum. She was a troop leader with the Monmouth Council of Girl Scouts and was also a water safety instructor for the American Red Cross.
An avid reader and a lifetime member of Weight Watchers, Ellen maintained a healthy and intellectually vibrant lifestyle. Her faith was an important part of her life, and she was a devoted parishioner at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch.
Ellen is survived by her son, Daniel Gulick and his wife Carolyn; daughters, Katie Rudd and her husband Doug, Cynthia Famularo and her wife Ruth; sister, Gale Soler; niece, Barbara Soler; brother-in-law, Jeff Gulick and his wife Sharon; cousin, Sister Joan Chittester and devoted canine companion Shaquira. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren, Daniel Gulick and his wife Megan, Jason Gulick and his husband Jake, Maggie Rudd, Brian Rudd and his wife Alaina, Kellie Teplitzky and her husband Christian, Emily Famularo, and Christopher Famularo; and her great-grandchildren, Kiersten, Jack, Lucy, Brent, and Connor. Ellen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John (Jack) Gulick, her partner Robert Gouley and her brother Frank Schureman.
A funeral mass will be held on July 11, 2025, at 10:00 AM at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch, followed by interment at Monmouth Memorial Park. All are invited to attend a celebration of Ellen’s life at the Allenhurst Fire Department @ 1:00.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, the Society of the Little Flower, or the Township of Ocean Historical Museum honoring Ellen’s spirit of generosity and community service.
Mark Sanford Garber, Esq., age 69, passed away on June 30, 2025, in Ocean Township, New Jersey. A lifelong resident of the Garden State, Mark was born on June 2, 1956, in Long Branch, New Jersey.
Mark’s early years were marked by a passion for ice skating and hockey. He began skating as a child at the historic Asbury Casino and quickly developed a love for the sport. His talent on the ice led to his recruitment by the Brick Township High School hockey coach. In support of his athletic pursuits, Mark and his parents moved to Brick so he could join the high school team. His dedication paid off—he was named team MVP in 1974 and was featured as Player of the Week in The Asbury Park Press.
After graduating from high school, Mark pursued higher education with determination and focus. He earned a degree in Sociology from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1978. Driven by a desire to help others through the legal system, he went on to earn his Juris Doctor from California Western School of Law in 1981. Upon completing his studies, he returned to New Jersey to begin what would be a long and meaningful career in law.
Mark devoted his professional life to representing clients in Workers’ Compensation and Personal Injury cases. His work was more than just a job—it was an extension of his deep compassion for others. He found great satisfaction in helping people during some of their most difficult times and took pride in being a source of support and advocacy when it mattered most. When Mark wasn’t working in the office, he could be found in the ice rink refereeing local hockey games for various leagues. He developed many notable friendships and camaraderie through his involvement.
Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mark will be remembered for his vibrant personality and generous spirit. He had an innate ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Whether striking up conversations with strangers or making introverted individuals feel at ease with his humor and warmth, Mark had a gift for making others feel seen and heard. It was often said that he could get even a rock to open up.
Mark’s greatest joy came from his family. He was a devoted husband to Cindy Garber and a loving father to Lindsay Garber Silverman and Dana Garber. He took immense pride in their achievements and instilled in them the values of hard work, integrity, and perseverance.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cindy, daughters Lindsay Silverman (Marc), Dana Garber (Patrick Birkimer), sister Nancy Peyser (Edward), and grandsons Nathan and Blake Silverman. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Maxine Morris, brother-in-law Larry Kalvar (Carole), and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved parents, William and Lillian Garber.
Mark Sanford Garber lived with purpose, humor, and heart. His legacy lives on through the many lives he touched—with kindness in courtrooms, laughter among friends, wisdom shared with family—and through the enduring love of those who knew him best. May his memory bring comfort and inspiration to all who mourn his passing. A funeral service was held on July 3, at Woolley Boglioli, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Internment followed at Chesed Shel Ames Cemetery, 2235 West Bangs Ave, Neptune. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the New Jersey Sharing Network at www.sharingnetworkfoundation.org
Lois Anita Sommers (née Westbrook), lovingly known as Mommom, passed away on June 7, 2025, at the age of 93, in Jensen Beach, Florida. Born on February 10, 1932, in Staten Island, New York, Lois lived a vibrant life marked by her artistic spirit and love for the outdoors.
Lois began her professional journey as a graphic illustrator in 1951, a career that spanned a decade, allowing her to express her creativity and keen eye for design. In 1961, she transitioned to being a homemaker, dedicating herself to her family with the same passion and dedication she had for her art. Despite the demands of home life, Lois continued to nurture her artistic talents, evolving into a professional artist known for her striking acrylic paintings.
Her love for the natural world was evident in her personal hobbies. Lois was an avid fisher and crabber, relishing the quiet hours by the water. She also enjoyed swimming and frequent trips to the beach, embracing the serene landscapes that inspired much of her artwork. You could often find her selling her paintings on Main St. in Ocean Grove or in front of the United Methodist Church in Sea Bright most weekends in the summer.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband Clement Sommers to whom she was married for 60 years. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Linda and Ed Opaleski, her grandchildren Nathan Opaleski, Kristine Bucco, and Jessica Kulwik, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Lois’s life and legacy will be honored on June 14, at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch followed by interment at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Her family and friends will remember her as a devoted homemaker, a talented artist, and a joyful presence in all of their lives. The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.
