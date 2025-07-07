Local Obituaries

Rudy Primavera, 94, of Long Branch, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2025. A gentle and kind-hearted man, Rudy was a beloved presence in the community, known for his warm smile, genuine interest in others, and the deep personal connections he formed throughout his life. For most of his life, Rudy worked at the renowned Italian specialties store Primavera and Sons, in Long Branch, where he became a familiar and trusted face to generations of customers. Rudy had a unique way of making everyone feel seen—he always asked about your family, remembered the little details, and built meaningful connections with everyone he met. No one ever had a negative thing to say about him, a reflection of the gracious and humble life he lived. Rudy served honorably in the U.S. Army during the 1950s and carried that same sense of dedication and integrity into every part of his life. He was a passionate sports fan who especially loved watching the New York Yankees. His greatest joy was watching his children and grandchildren play sports—cheering from the sidelines with pride. He also had a soft spot for animals and a lifelong love of music and dancing. One of his favorite pastimes was dancing the jitterbug with his beloved wife Angela, creating joyful memories that lasted a lifetime. Above all else, Rudy cherished time with his family. Whether for holidays, milestones, or casual gatherings, he found his deepest happiness simply being surrounded by those he loved. Rudy was predeceased by his parents, Rudolph and Minnie Primavera, and by his beloved wife, Angela Primavera (née Ferrante), with whom he shared a beautiful and devoted marriage. He is survived by his loving children: Dr. Richard Primavera (Jean), Jeanne Primavera, and Rosanne Gelormino (Eddie); his cherished sister Theresa Tomasulo and brother Ralph Primavera (Joan); several devoted nieces and nephews; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. His warmth, sincerity, and quiet strength left an enduring impression on everyone who knew him. Rudy leaves behind a legacy of warmth, humility, laughter, and love. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 8, 2025 from 4pm to 8pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave. in Long Branch. Funeral Wednesday; 9:00 am at the funeral home follow by a 10:00 am Mass at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Interment follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In addition to flowers, donations are requested to Tunnel to Towers at www.t2t.org. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rudolph “Rudy” F. Primavera, Jr., please visit our floral store. Catherine R. Olsen (nee Ippolito), 92, of Holmdel, NJ, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Sunday July 6th. Daughter of Joseph and Dora Ippolito and sister of Philip, Michael, Louis, Anthony, Gabrielle and Joseph Jr. (all pre-deceased), Catherine was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, where she attended and graduated from Snyder High School. Catherine met the love of her life, Ralph, when he was stationed in Bayonne, NJ, while serving in the Navy. They married in 1954, residing in Jersey City where they started a family. She raised her children with love, compassion, humor and confidence. Spending time with her family, particularly with her five grandsons, is what brought her the most joy. Catherine worked as a dental assistant in Bayonne for over twenty-five years, retiring in 2004. She was an avid NY Yankees fan and a dedicated animal lover, always looking to help a stray animal in need. She loved entertaining during the holidays and always made Christmas magical for those she loved. She especially enjoyed watching Hallmark Christmas Movies during holiday time. Her compassion and humanity for others will always be remembered. In addition to her love for animal welfare, she volunteered many years for the Astrea Junior Guild, a Jersey City charitable organization assisting and supporting the physically infirmed. Also, in her spare time, Catherine was a long-time officer for the Newark Bay Power Squadron Ladies Auxiliary, a non-profit organization promoting boating safety within the community Catherine is predeceased by her beloved husband Ralph L. Olsen and her beloved daughter Nancy Olsen Cavaliere. Surviving is her son Ralph P. Olsen of Holmdel, NJ; daughter Catherine and son- in- law Stephen Theobald of Succasunna, NJ; son- in- law Jack Cavaliere and daughter- in- law Rita Cavaliere of Lakewood, NJ; grandsons Nicholas and Jonathan Cavaliere; Douglas, Jeffrey, and Gregory Theobald, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation is Thursday, July 10th from 2-4 and 6-8 at the Holmdel Funeral Home located at 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday July 11th at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Catharine located at108 Middletown Road in Holmdel. Interment will Saturday, July 12th at 10:00 am at Memory Garden’s Cemetery in Colonie, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or an animal shelter of your choosing. Jenifer Ann Schiavo, 73, passed away on June 11, 2025 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ. Born in Summit, NJ, Jenifer spent her life enriching the lives of those around her with her vibrant personality and heartfelt laughter. Jenifer’s early love for the beach was only matched by her dedication to her family and friends. She cherished moments spent with her son, and later, her granddaughters, Devan and Ryan. Her ability to turn customers into lifelong friends spoke volumes about her warm, engaging spirit. An avid fan of the Yankees and Knicks, Jenifer also found joy in the simple pleasures of decorating her Christmas tree, watching Turner Classic Movies, and attending concerts. Shows like “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” were among her favorites. Jenifer was a committed associate at Steinbeck’s and served as a waitress at various establishments including Harry’s Luncheonette, Jack’s, and Richard’s Deli. Her work was not just a job; it was another avenue to form lasting bonds and share joyous moments. Summertime in Cape Cod was one of Jenifer’s favorite times of the year – visiting family, swimming in Schoolhouse Pond and choosing treats from the Penny Candy Shoppe. Jenifer was predeceased by her parents, William and Theodora Eitner: Anthony “Ducky” Schiavo and her sister Sandy Hammesfahr. She is survived by her son Michael Schiavo and his wife Jen; her sisters, Susan Siverhus and Pamela Olsen and her husband Mickey; two granddaughters, Devan and Ryan; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews. Her presence will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by her family, friends, and all who knew her. A memorial gathering was held on Monday, June 16 at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Thomas S. Smith Jr. was born on April 22, 1948 in Neptune, NJ to the late Assemblyman Thomas S. Smith, Sr. and Dorothy Smith. Raised in Asbury Park, he graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1966, where he was a standout three-sport athlete, lettering in football, basketball, and track. His athletic excellence earned him a scholarship to Syracuse University. While at Syracuse, he lettered in both football and track, became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 1968, and helped establish a student tutorial program that provided literacy support to local inner-city youth. Thomas graduated in 1970 with a degree in geography.

Thomas continued his education at Rutgers Law School, earning his Juris Doctor in 1973. In the same year, he was admitted to the Bars of New Jersey and the U.S. District Court and later to the Bars of the U.S. Supreme Court and the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. During law school, he co-founded a student-run legal aid program to serve the residents of Newark and began his association with the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender, focusing on juvenile court matters.

Thomas’s professional career spanned more than 35 years, including 24 years with the Office of the Public Defender. He served in managerial positions, including Assistant Public Defender and First Assistant Public Defender. In May 1985, Thomas became the Acting Public Defender. He served in the role again in 1990, briefly holding the dual role of Acting Public Defender and Acting Public Advocate.

On January 27, 1997, Thomas was sworn in as a Superior Court Judge. He was assigned to Burlington County and became the Presiding Judge of the Criminal Division. Thomas retired from the bench in June 2009, having served for 12 years.

Beyond the courtroom, Thomas was an active and engaged community leader. He was a member of the 1989 Leadership New Jersey Class, served on the Editorial Board of the New Jersey Law Journal, and held board positions at Jersey Shore Medical Center and the Boys and Girls Club. He received honors and recognitions throughout his career including his induction into the Asbury Park High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.

In his personal life, Thomas was dedicated to his family. In May 1972, he met Dianne Gibson at the home of a mutual friend. After a six-month courtship, they were married on November 25, 1972. From their union came three daughters Kori, Keir, and Kaprece.

Thomas had an active retirement. He traveled with Dianne to cruise ports across North America, South America, and Europe. He enjoyed golfing, swimming, reading, attending sporting events, spoiling his grandson, and competing (and winning multiple times) in his family’s fantasy football league. He also stayed active in judicial affairs as a member of the New Jersey Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Extrajudicial Activities and as an adjunct instructor for a Fourth Amendment course at Rutgers University.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Dorothy Smith, and his wife of 52 years, Dianne Gibson Smith. He leaves behind daughters Kori Smith, Keir Smith Martin (Omar), and Kaprece Smith (Vernon); grandson Jordan Leftridge; godchildren Karl Crudup II, Brooke Gillespie (Brian), and Travis Seawright; and a host of extended family and friends who will forever cherish his legacy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in remembrance of Thomas S. Smith Jr. to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County.

VISITATION- Friday 7-11-2025, Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

FUNERAL SERVICE – Saturday 7-12-2025, Shrewsbury Ave. AME Zion Church, 285 Shrewsbury Ave., Red Bank, NJ 07701, 11:00 AM Visitation @ 10:00 AM prior to service

INTERMENT, Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, 4201 Route 33, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753