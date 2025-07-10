Doggie Sweets in Long Branch, NJ Wins 2025 PETS+ ‘America’s Coolest’ Title

Doggie Sweets has joined the ranks of PETS+ “America’s Coolest,” an exemplary group of U.S. independent pet retailers and service providers. The magazine welcomes eight new pet businesses this year, as chosen by a panel of distinguished industry judges in its eighth annual contest.

Entries from all over the country were judged in six categories:

Exterior, Interior, Online Presence, Marketing, Individuality and Story. After internal judging, finalists were sent to this year’s industry panel: Shelly Armstrong, World Pet Association; Georganne Bender, Kizer & Bender SPEAKING!; Matt Aldrich, Pet Engine Marketing; and Alison Schwartz, 2024 America’s Coolest winner with All Pets Considered.

“With our annual America’s Coolest contest, we celebrate some of the best independent pet businesses in the country,” said PETS+ Editor-in-Chief Pamela Mitchell. “We always say, there are many different ways to be ‘cool,’ and this year’s eight winners once again prove that point.”

“Doggie Sweets is definitely a unique store in a unique location.” said Georganne Bender from KIZER & BENDER SPEAKING! “The chew bar, café, selfie station, 360 photo booth, Pet Carnivals, Yappy Hours, Animal Spirit Intuitive readings and character photo ops bring customers back for more, encourage interaction and word of mouth.”

Stay tuned to see Doggie Sweets featured in an upcoming issue of PETS+. Follow the fun and see highlights from past events on Facebook and Instagram at @doggiesweets. For more details and updates about events, visit https://doggiesweets.com/events.

ABOUT PETS+ & AMERICA’S COOLEST

The leading trade publication in the pet industry, PETS+ focuses on retailer and service provider success stories, practical solutions to universal business problems and product showcases — all designed to give readers the inspiration, information and tools they need to thrive. The magazine’s annual America’s Coolest contest, now in its ninth year, celebrates the best in independent pet business. Sponsor SUPERZOO, North America’s largest annual pet retail trade show, provides the eight winners with a prize package that includes three nights at the Luxor Hotel during the show, VIP Buyer benefits, and education passes for retail and grooming sessions. Winners also get to judge this year’s New Product Showcase. For more information, email PETS+ Editor-in-Chief Pamela Mitchell at pamela@petsplusmag.com.

ABOUT DOGGIE SWEETS

Doggie Sweets is dedicated to providing limited ingredient treats, cute toys, and unique experiences for pets and their owners. With a passion for celebrating pets as family members, Doggie Sweets combines delicious offerings with unforgettable events to create lasting memories for you and your best friend.