The Center for Discovery, Innovation and Development at Children’s Specialized Hospital and FeedUp™ Partner to Empower Tube-Fed Individuals of All Ages with Greater Mobility and Independence

Millburn, NJ – The Center for Discovery, Innovation and Development (CDID) at Children’s Specialized Hospital (CSH), part of the Children’s Health network at RWJBarnabas Health, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with FeedUp™ Feeding Solution, a first-of-its-kind device designed to give people of all ages the freedom to move, live, and feed with independence—whether in a hospital room, therapy setting, at home, or on the go.

Each year, over 100 million people around the world rely on feeding tubes, yet traditional setups—especially those involving IV poles—often limit mobility, increase safety risks, and restrict participation in everyday life. FeedUp™ redefines what’s possible by offering a portable, lightweight feeding system that secures the feeding tube upright, helping prevent air bubbles, kinks, and disruptions—without tying users to fixed equipment or stationary spaces.

While FeedUp™ eliminates the need for IV poles in clinical settings, it also addresses a larger challenge: how to support safe and independent feeding in real-world environments like work, school, therapy, car rides, community outings, or home life.

“CDID and CSH’s partnership with FeedUp™ has been instrumental in enhancing patient mobility and overall care delivery, both inside and outside the hospital,” said Michael Dribbon, PhD, Vice President of Business Development and Chief Innovation and Research Officer at Children’s Specialized Hospital. “This device allows caregivers and clinicians to be more hands-on with patients during therapy and transport while giving families and individuals a solution they can confidently use at home or on the road.”

FeedUp™ can also fit inside a specially designed backpack that discreetly holds feeding equipment in a safe, upright position—giving users the ability to feed while walking, working, learning, traveling, or simply living life. Designed for both pediatric and adult use, the system fits seamlessly into daily routines without sacrificing comfort, convenience, or safety.

“While working as a physical therapist at Children’s Specialized Hospital, I saw the emotional and physical toll feeding equipment can take on individuals and families,” said Dr. Heather Domingues, PT, DPT, and founder of FeedUp™. “I created FeedUp™ to help people spend less time confined to their rooms or equipment—and more time being active, engaged, and independent, no matter their age or where they are in their care journey.”

Caitlin Lopez, Clinical Educator at Children’s Specialized Hospital Long Term Care agrees, sharing “FeedUp™ improved our patients’ ability to move freely without being attached to bulky equipment. It’s given our staff more flexibility, and it’s made feeding more comfortable and empowering for families—whether at the hospital or at home.”

With its compact form, safe design, and ability to travel easily, FeedUp™ is ideal for inpatient, outpatient, and at-home care, making tube feeding more compatible with an active, fulfilling lifestyle.

feedupsolution.com or contact info@feedupsolution.com . To learn more about the FeedUp™ Feeding Solution or to purchase the device, please visitor contact