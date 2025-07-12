Upcoming Events at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center

Click Here For All Events

Join us for the opening reception of Salted, our new summer exhibit celebrating local marine life, on Monday, July 14th from 6–8pm. This special evening will feature a short presentation by two scientists from the Sandy Hook Marine Lab, sharing striking images and fascinating stories from their research on the Jersey Shore’s marine environment. You’ll also have the chance to meet the artists behind the exhibit—creators who were inspired by the sea life just off our coast.