Even Money Favorite Rosa Kicks Clear From Her Six Rivals To Win Saturday’s Blue Sparkler Stakes at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT – After riding Roja during her first two career starts this year, both on the dirt, jockey Irad Ortiz suggested to trained Graham Motion that he try the 3-year-old filly on the grass.

Three races later – two grass sprint wins and a near-miss in the Stormy Blues StakeS at Laurel on June 15 in her last start, Roja became a stakes winner on turf.

The daughter of Japanese sire Karakontie, sitting third off the early speed, used an flashy turn of foot coming out of the final turn on her way to a 3½-length victory in Saturday’s Blue Sparkler Stakes at Monmouth Park.

The winning time for the 5½-furlongs over a turf course listed as firm was :57.33.

“Honestly, what made sense all along is that she was a grass horse,” said Motion. “She never showed that much on the grass over the winter and then I worked her from the gate before she ran the first time on the dirt and she worked exceptionally. She ran well her first start at Tampa and then we went to Keeneland and after the race (jockey) Irad Ortiz said `you’ve got to get this filly on the grass,’ which made sense with Karakontie. He’s such an underrated stallion.

“What surprised me is how quick she is.”

Roja used that quickness first to get in a stalking position for jockey Jaime Rodriguez and then again to pull away with ease from her six rivals.

Roja returned $4.00 to win as the favorite in the field of seven 3-year-old fillies. Annascaul finished second, three lengths ahead of Biscuitwiththeboss.

“She was in a good spot the whole way. I was happy with the position she had, being on the outside for a clear run,” said Rodriguez. “When she broke, I knew there was other speed horses but my filly has speed as well and when I cleared (Annascaul) I was in great position and everything worked out the way I wanted.

“Once we hit the top of the lane she gave me everything she had. I took a peek behind to see where (Annascaul) was and when I saw she wasn’t a threat I just asked her to keep going and she did.”

Roja was stalking the early speed of Serene Spirit and Annascaul through early fractions of :22.42 and :45.68 before Rodriguez gave her the cue to go.

“When I saw Jaime looking under his legs turning for home I knew she was a winner,” said Motion.

The Kentucky-bred Roja, owned by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Madaket Stables, now has two impressive wins and a second (by a nose) since switching to sprinting on the turf.

“When she won for me at Laurel, after she was stuck behind horses and took off and won the way she did, I knew she was going to be a nice filly,” said Rodriguez. “I wasn’t able to ride her in her last start (the Stormy Blues Stakes at Laurel) but I told my agent I don’t care what I have at Delaware Park today I am riding this horse in the stakes race at Monmouth Park.”