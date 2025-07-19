Securing Funding for Learning Initiatives in the State Budget

By Vin Gopal

We succeeded in securing funding for several important educational initiatives in the FY2026 state budget.

Locally, we were able to get $600,000 for Effective School Solutions, which is conducting a pilot program to provide high-acuity mental health support to students. We also secured $300,000 to support Monmouth University’s nursing simulation lab.

We secured $1 million for the New Jersey Tutoring Corps, to support high-impact tutoring programs across the state implemented by local education providers. The programs are conducted in partnership with a tutoring provider that has been included on the state Department of Education’s approved list. As Senate Education Committee chair and a supporter of previous state budget grants for the Tutoring Corps, it’s gratifying to see our efforts to garner funding for education paid off in the budget negotiations last month.

Local participants in the Tutoring Corps must conduct evaluations or provide an annual external evaluation of the tutoring program implemented according to state DOE criteria. The evaluation will then be reported in consultation with the Heldrich Center for Workforce Development, which is based at the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University.

Monmouth University’s state budget grant will support the University’s School of Nursing and Health Studies, which has been very successful in producing the nurses we need to provide the best healthcare possible. The pandemic worsened New Jersey’s nursing shortage as a combination of burnout, retirements, and just too few students entering nursing to meet the needs ahead. New Jersey will see a 25 percent shortage in registered nurses to adequately care for our aging population by 2036, according to an analysis last year by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration.

Monmouth University’s nursing program has 100 percent completion and employment rates, with 90 percent of students passing their National Council Licensure Examination to become registered nurses on their first try. Monmouth University nurses completing their Bachelor of Science in Nursing work in acute care hospital settings, as well as community health or home care, outpatient clinics, and many other areas of public health.

The $2.5 million we succeeded in including in the state budget for the Nonpublic School STEM Reimbursement Program also addresses an underserved education area, the shortage of STEM teachers. These grants will enable public school teachers to teach science, technology, engineering and math classes in nonpublic schools during hours that do not conflict with their public school duties.

Eligible teachers must hold certification to teach STEM, be enrolled in a STEM certification program, or provide a written commitment to pursue a STEM program within two years.

Supporting education is a top priority for our Legislative District 11 team, which includes Assemblywoman Margie Donlon and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul. Our many educational initiatives include sponsoring legislation to establish a four-year Career and Technical Education Partnership Grant Program to award grants to county vocational schools.

These state budget grants come on the heels of the state Senate passing our school funding legislation, which takes important steps toward improving the transparency and consistency of our state’s school funding formula, and takes strides to ensure more equitable special education funding.

Another of our bills just signed into law just last week will ensure more children across New Jersey have access to high-quality preschool. The new law reduces the red tape and extends contract terms for private preschool providers, empowering more childcare centers to grow their operations and reach more families.

We worked hard in bipartisan fashion during a difficult budget year for New Jersey to gain these funds to address educational needs in Monmouth County and to enhance learning improvement initiatives statewide. These are investments in our kids’ future and the future of our state.