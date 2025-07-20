Long Branch Little League Celebrates End of the Season

Coach’s Pep Talk



On Saturday afternoon Long Branch Little League held a fun filled, end-of-the-season celebration at Manahassett Park.

Trophies were handed out to all team members including T-ball and softball.

The festivities offered a day of free bouncy rides, food, ice cream, face painting, door prizes, a dunk tank and much more for team players and their families. As kids waited for the trophies to be awarded winners of door prize were announced, mostly baseball cards for the kids, and a coveted Yeti filled with adult beverages went to a happy parent.