RWJBarnabas Health Graduate RN Residency Program Awarded Accreditation with Distinction from American Nurses Credentialing Center

RWJBarnabas Health is proud to announce it has been awarded Accreditation with Distinction from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Practice Transition Accreditation Program® (PTAP®). This prestigious designation recognizes the health system’s nurse residency program as a national leader in supporting new graduate nurses as they transition into professional practice.

Accreditation with Distinction is the highest level of recognition awarded by ANCC’s PTAP and demonstrates that RWJBarnabas Health’s nurse residency program meets rigorous standards for structure, process, and outcomes. The program emphasizes critical thinking, evidence-based practice, and leadership development while supporting the emotional and professional needs of novice nurses. With a systemwide focus on fostering nurse retention and clinical competency, the nurse residency program has become a critical part of the organization’s investment in the future of nursing.

“This recognition validates the extraordinary work happening across our health system to support and develop our next generation of nurses,” said Mary Beth Russell, PhD, MA, RN, NPDA-BC, NEA-BC, FNAP, CPHQ, CNE, Senior Vice President, The Center for Professional Development, Innovation, Research & The Institute for Nursing Excellence. “I want to especially recognize Danielle Hilliard, MSN, APN, CPNP, NPD-BC, CCRN, Director of Nursing Excellence, Innovation, & Clinical Transitions, for her exceptional leadership in guiding this effort from inception to accreditation. Danielle’s vision and dedication were key in our accomplishing this achievement. I’m also deeply grateful to Nancy Holecek, Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at RWJBarnabas Health, for her unwavering support and commitment to nursing excellence. This would not have been possible without her leadership.”

RWJBarnabas Health joins a select group of healthcare systems nationwide to receive PTAP Accreditation with Distinction, reinforcing its position as a premier destination for nurses seeking supportive, innovative, and high-performing practice environments.

Available at many of the RWJBarnabas Health hospitals, this one-year, hands-on, paid nurse residency program introduces new graduate registered nurses (RNs) to the profession of nursing by providing a one-year hands-on introduction to the art and science of nursing and have helped hundreds of aspiring nurses to transition into professional practice since its inception. Bridging the transition from the educational setting of nursing school to clinical practice can be daunting, but the residency programs provide a meaningful foundation to build competence, judgement, and clinical excellence.

The program consists of nursing and clinical orientation followed by Professional Development sessions designed to support new nurses as they adapt to nursing practice. Participants are assigned to a registered nurse on staff who serves as a preceptor to impart valuable insights into a nurse’s caseload and the day-to-day responsibilities. Mentorship, support, and group meetings continue throughout the year to provide a solid foundation and reinforce skills for new nurses. Nurse residents are hired directly into specialty areas, affording them a unique opportunity for hands-on training in their desired area of nursing. The new graduate RNs are enrolled in Foundation Courses, which provide an enhanced didactic curriculum for the specialty they will be practicing in.

For more information or to apply, visit rwjbh.org/nurseresidency

Let’s shape the future of nursing together.

ABOUT RWJBARNABAS HEALTH

14 hospitals and 9,000 affiliated physicians integrated to provide care at more than 700 patient care locations. RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive academic health system, caring for more than five million people annually. Nationally renowned for quality and safety, the system includesand 9,000 affiliated physicians integrated to provide care at more than 700 patient care locations.

RWJBarnabas Health partners with its communities to build and sustain a healthier New Jersey. It provides patient-centered care in a compassionate manner and is the state’s largest safety-net provider and leader in addressing the social determinants of health. RWJBarnabas Health provides food to the hungry, housing for the homeless and economic opportunities to those most vulnerable.

RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to enhancing access to care includes a transformative partnership with Rutgers University, including the Rutgers Cancer Institute — the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.