Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Named Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report for 2025-2026

RWJUH and Rutgers Cancer Institute remain one of the leading cancer programs for oncology in the state as recognized by U.S. News & World Report

RWJBarnabas Health hospitals are again recognized for quality of care and reputation by experts nationwide in the 2025-26 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals edition for adult healthcare services. Two RWJBarnabas Health hospitals earned recognition as Best Regional Hospitals, ranking in the top ten in New Jersey and in the top 25 in the competitive Mid-Atlantic Region.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) in New Brunswick ranked No. 4 in New Jersey and No. 17 in the region. Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC) in Livingston was No. 8. in New Jersey and No. 23 in the region.

This year, U.S. News announced 504 Best Regional Hospitals across 49 states and 95 metro areas that have demonstrated superior outcomes after evaluating more than 4,400 hospitals across 15 adult specialties and 22 procedures and conditions. Only 13 percent of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals designation.

RWJUH was recognized as High Performing in three adult specialties, including Cancer, earned in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute, New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, as well as Orthopedics and Urology. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset also achieved a High Performing Adult Specialty rating for Orthopedics. Hospitals recognized as High Performing in adult specialty care are delivering care in the top ten percent of all rated hospitals.

Across the health system, RWJBarnabas Health hospitals were recognized as High Performing for excellence in treating common adult procedures and conditions, including:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair: CBMC

Aortic Valve Surgery: RWJUH

Colon Cancer Surgery: RWJUH, CBMC, Monmouth Medical Center (MMC)

Congestive Heart Failure: RWJUH, CBMC, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (NBI), RWJUH Somerset, Jersey City Medical Center

COPD: NBI

Diabetes: RWJUH, CBMC, NBI, RWJUH Somerset

Gynecological Cancer: RWJUH

Heart Arrhythmia: RWJUH, CBMC

Heart Bypass Surgery: RWJUH

Hip Fracture: CBMC

Hip Replacement: MMC

Kidney Failure: RWJUH, CBMC, MMC, NBI

Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma: RWJUH, CBMC, MMC, Community Medical Center

Lung Cancer Surgery: RWJUH

Pacemaker Implantation: RWJUH, CBMC

Pneumonia: CBMC

Prostate Cancer Surgery: RWJUH, NBI

Spinal Fusion: RWJUH, MMC

Stroke: RWJUH, CBMC

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: RWJUH

Approximately, 1,624 hospitals received a High Performing rating in one or more procedures and conditions in U.S. News & World Report 2025-2026 Best Hospital ratings.

“Being recognized by U.S. News & World Report reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional, high-quality care to our patients, and to continuous quality improvement,” said Andy Anderson, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Quality Officer at RWJBarnabas Health. “As New Jersey’s academic medical system through our relationship with Rutgers University, our mission is to deliver the safe, effective evidence-based care, based on the latest research. These awards validate our role in building healthier communities across New Jersey.”

“For more than three decades, U.S. News has been an invaluable guide for patients,” said Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder at U.S. News. “With a ‘Best Hospital’ recognition, Americans, in consultation with their medical providers, can confidently choose a regional hospital known for providing superior care for their specific illness or condition.”

Best Hospitals , U.S. News analyzed each hospital’s performance based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications, and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from over 800 million records of patient care. To determine the, U.S. News analyzed each hospital’s performance based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications, and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitalsandmeasure patient outcomes using data from over 800 million records of patient care.

Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok, and X . For more information, visitand use #BestHospitals onand

###

About RWJBarnabas Health

14 hospitals and 9,000 affiliated physicians integrated to provide care at more than 700 patient care locations. RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive academic health system, caring for more than five million people annually. Nationally renowned for quality and safety, the system includesand 9,000 affiliated physicians integrated to provide care at more than 700 patient care locations.

RWJBarnabas Health partners with its communities to build and sustain a healthier New Jersey. It provides patient-centered care in a compassionate manner and is the state’s largest safety-net provider and leader in addressing the social determinants of health. RWJBarnabas Health provides food to the hungry, housing for the homeless and economic opportunities to those most vulnerable.

RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to enhancing access to care includes a transformative partnership with Rutgers University, including the Rutgers Cancer Institute — the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

www.RWJBH.org RWJBarnabas Health is among New Jersey’s largest private employers, with more than 44,000 employees, contributing more than $5.5 billion to the state economy every year. For more information, visit

About U.S. News & World Report