Tom Arnone Newsletter

I hope everyone is staying safe and cool during these hotter-than-normal temperatures we’ve been experiencing. As this heat wave continues across Monmouth County, I want to remind all residents to take extra care to protect themselves and their loved ones from the extreme heat.

Here are a few important tips to keep in mind:

• Stay hydrated – Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity – Especially during peak heat hours between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

• Wear light, breathable clothing – Light-colored and loose-fitting clothes help your body stay cool.

• Use air conditioning or visit a cooling center – If you don’t have air conditioning at home, visit a local library, mall, or designated cooling center.

• Check on your neighbors – Especially seniors, young children, and those with health conditions.

Let’s continue to look out for one another and stay safe during this stretch of extreme heat. Monmouth County remains committed to supporting our residents and providing the resources needed to stay healthy and cool.

Despite the high temperatures, thousands of residents came out to celebrate a major milestone, the 50th Annual Monmouth County Fair! It was a fantastic week filled with community spirit, family fun, and long-standing tradition at the East Freehold Showgrounds. I want to thank all of the volunteers, County departments, and staff who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this event such a success. Your hard work and dedication are what keep this tradition alive year after year.

A special thank you as well to the Monmouth County Park System and the Board of Agriculture for their continued partnership in bringing the fair to life. And to all of our fairgoers, thank you for showing up with such enthusiasm. From the rides and games to the food, entertainment, and exhibits, your participation is what makes the fair one of the most beloved events of the summer in Monmouth County.

This year’s fair was even more special as it served as the backdrop for another important celebration, the official kickoff of Monmouth County’s year-long commemoration of America’s 250th Anniversary. On Opening Night, my fellow Commissioners and I, joined by County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, Sheriff Shaun Golden, and many other elected officials, proudly launched the countdown to July 4, 2026, a historic milestone marking 250 years of American independence.

It was an evening filled with patriotism and community pride, and I’m truly grateful to everyone who came out to help us mark the occasion. A special thank you to my Monmouth250NJ Co-Chair, Christine Giordano Hanlon, and to the entire MonmouthNJ250 committee for their hard work and vision in planning such a meaningful event. I’m excited for all the events and initiatives we have planned as we honor our nation’s founding and reflect on the shared values that unite us.

Continuing the celebration of our country’s rich history, County Clerk Christine Hanlon and I had the pleasure of visiting the iconic Monmouth Park Racetrack last week. We had the opportunity to sit down with owner Dennis Drazin, who shared incredible insights into the legacy and historic importance of this beloved Monmouth County landmark. Our conversation also looked ahead to America’s 250th Anniversary in 2026, and we are proud to join Monmouth Park in honoring this monumental milestone. It’s always exciting to partner with such historic institutions in commemorating both national and local heritage.

Additionally, I had the honor of attending a special event hosted by Homes For Our Troops, a remarkable nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Right here in Howell Township, they are building a new home for Army Major Dolly Harris, a true American hero. It was a privilege to meet the team and learn more about Major Harris’s story and service. Supporting our Veterans, especially those who served and sacrificed in the wake of 9/11, is something we must never take for granted. These brave men and women have given so much for our country, and it is our responsibility to ensure they feel supported and welcomed when they return home.

I was also honored to attend and speak at the Monmouth County Fire Academy Graduation Ceremony for Firefighter 1 Class 142 and Firefighter 2 Class 228, alongside Sheriff Shaun Golden, Commissioner Nick DiRocco, and many others. It was an inspiring evening celebrating the dedication, hard work, and courage of our newest graduates. Congratulations to all and thank you for your service and commitment to keeping our communities safe.

Lastly, my fellow Commissioner and I will host our annual September 11 Memorial Ceremony to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, on Thursday, Sept. 11,2025,5 at 8 a.m. at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook, 460 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Highlands.

We invite everyone to attend the County’s 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to mark the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The County’s 9/11 Memorial Ceremony reaffirms our commitment to never forget the victims who lost their lives on that day and in the days that followed.

We also invite the loved ones of those who lost their lives to not only attend the ceremony, but to take part in it by reading the names of those we lost in Monmouth County. We know in some instances close family members have moved away or may not be able to join us, so we also welcome extended family who would like to help honor their loved ones.

Those interested in participating in the 2025 Monmouth County September 11 Memorial Ceremony are asked to email Lauren Brand at Lauren.Brand@co.monmouth.nj.us or Danielle Banyacski at Danielle.Banyacski@co.monmouth.nj.us by Monday, Sept. 1.

As always, it is my sincere privilege to serve as your Commissioner Director.

Warm regards,

Tom Arnone

Commissioner Director, Monmouth County