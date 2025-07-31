Local Obituaries

Elaine Chasey Moore, 79, a beloved and longtime resident of Long Branch, NJ, passed away on Sunday, July 27 at her home.

Born and raised in Long Branch, Elaine was a proud graduate of Long Branch High School. She dedicated over three decades of service to Shore Regional High School. Her most cherished role was in the Career Center, where she helped students navigate college and career paths.

A devoted grandmother, Elaine treasured every moment with her grandson—relishing the sound of his piano and voice, never missing a school event, and making holidays joyful and memorable. Her passion for gardening brought beauty to her home and was admired by many.

Elaine loved to travel, journeying to places like Germany, Hawaii, Mexico, and Taiwan. One of her greatest joys was completing a dream trip to Yellowstone National Park, accompanied by her son and grandson, who served as her personal guides.

She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph Frank Chasey and Edna Pearl Chasey (née Rose); her sister, Beverly Bunch; and her niece, Michelle Bunch.

Elaine is survived by her children, Scott Moore and Kimberly Mora (and her husband Luis); her grandchildren, Jayden and Javier. She also leaves behind her nephew James Fields and his wife Jacquelyn, as well as her niece Rochelle Bunch. She is also remembered by her extended family and countless lifelong friends.

Elaine will be remembered for her deep love of family, her enduring kindness, and the beauty she brought to everything she touched.

In honor of Elaine’s life, the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, supporting vital cancer research in her name.

Visitation Thursday, July 31, 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Entombment to follow in Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport.

James Matthew Carthy Jr., aged 83, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on July 23, 2025, in Oceanport, New Jersey. Born on August 5, 1941, in the same state, James lived a life marked by dedication to his family, his career, and his community.

James served honorably in the Army from 1957 to 1961, dedicating four years to serving his country with commitment and pride. After his military service, he embarked on a long and rewarding career as a journeyman for IBEW Local 400 in Wall Township, NJ, from 1961 until his retirement in 2011.

James was known for his hardworking nature and his passion for the beach and ocean. His retirement years were joyfully spent coaching his grandsons in soccer and baseball, working on the family home, and staying active in union meetings. He also found great pleasure in refinishing antique furniture and maintaining his home and yard to perfection.

James is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce L. Carthy (Fornicola), his children, Kimberly L. and husband Andrew Chiovaro Sr., James J. Carthy, Nadine J. Carthy and partner Mike Fraser. He was a proud grandfather to Damien Carthy, Dean Carthy and wife Vania and a great-grandfather to Trevor and Sofia. He also leaves behind his sisters Judy, Jackie, Liz. Doris and her husband Ritner Morgan, Cathy DeJesus and partner Gary McDowell, along with many nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents, James M. Carthy Sr. and Helen E. Carthy (Beckley), and his siblings, Russell and Ruth Carthy.

A graveside service was held at Woodbine Cemetery, 14 Maple Avenue, Oceanport, NJ on Tuesday the 29th of July at 11:00 am. Damiano Funeral Home of Long Branch, NJ, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Speaks or Saint Jude Hospital for Children in memory of James. His legacy of love, dedication, and service will be cherished and remembered by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Speaks or Saint Jude Hospital for Children in memory of James.

Dr. Ronald L. Cohen of Howell, NJ, age 82, died on July 27th at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Ronald Leonard Cohen was born on September 22, 1942, in Perth Amboy, NJ, to Belle and Jack Cohen. He was raised in Red Bank, NJ, and graduated from Red Bank High School in 1960. He received his B.A. degree from Rutgers University in 1964. He then studied medicine at the Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, where he obtained his M.D. degree in 1970. He did his internship and residency in OB/GYN at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served two years at the Naval Regional Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida, receiving several teaching awards from the residents.

He returned to the Monmouth County area in 1976, where he practiced until his retirement in 2013. He was a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a member of many other medical and fertility societies. He educated medical students and residents and was one of the original founding members of the OB/GYN Residency Program at Monmouth Medical Center. He delivered several thousand babies.

Dr. Cohen was known to his colleagues, residents, nurses, and patients as a compassionate, caring physician. The hospital honored him on two separate formal occasions for his service, and he served on the hospital’s Executive Committee for 18 years. A lover of music, he was a member of the Greater Shore Concert Band for over 42 years and served as its president, saxophonist, and announcer. The band celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017 with a performance at Carnegie Hall. He was an avid fisherman and boater in his younger days.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Flynn-Cohen of Howell, two children, Neil (Joanne) of Glenside, PA, Ilaina (Dr. Craig Leavitt) of Ocean Township, three stepsons, Sean of Spring Lake Heights, Kevin (Lori), and Brian of Eatontown, NJ. There are six grandchildren: Vaughn and Nadia Cohen, Joshua and Jared Leavitt, and Jerry and Donny Flynn. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Judy Cohen-Miller.

He dearly loved and was loved by his children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell St., Long Branch, NJ, on Friday, August 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service. Interment will take place at the Woodbine Mausoleum.

In place of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to either Monmouth Medical Center or the Greater Shore Concert Band. A special thanks to those who helped care for him during his final days in the hospital.

Madeleine M. Devecchio, known affectionately as Max, passed away on June 29, 2025, at the age of 85, in North Arlington, NJ, her hometown being New Brunswick, NJ. Max was a beacon of kindness and warmth, easily making friends wherever she went, particularly among her peers in the service industry, a sector where she dedicated her professional life. Her sense of humor was ever-present, famously evidenced by her tradition of naming her cars, from “Snoopy” to “Brown Bear.”

Max’s career was marked by significant roles, including sales manager positions at prominent locations such as the Sheraton Hotel at Newark Airport, the Saddle Brook Marriott, and A.C. Nielsen in Manhattan, New York. She also contributed her expertise to CBRE in East Rutherford within their Security Department. Her professional life mirrored her personal ethos of service and commitment.

She attended St. Mary’s High School in Perth Amboy and was a devout member of Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church in North Arlington, NJ. Her faith and community were central to her life, providing strength and solace throughout her years.

Madeleine leaves behind a loving circle of family and friends, including her brother John F. Lemli III of Edison, NJ; her Goddaughter, Susan Bisbee and her husband Steven of Galena, Maryland; and her close friend Michael Sirianni of Ocean Township, NJ. She was predeceased by her parents, John F. Lemli Jr. and Mary Callen.

Services to honor Madeleine’s life will be held on Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 2 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm at Damiano Funeral Home, located at 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch, NJ. Max’s life and spirit will be remembered and celebrated by all who knew her, ensuring her legacy of warmth and community endures.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Autism Speaks or Saint Jude Hospital for Children.

Charles E. Dillard, “Charlie D,” 68, transitioned into Omega Chapter, on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at Staten Island University Hospital. He was born on February 3, 1957 in Long Branch, NJ to Algia and Mary Dillard. A proud native of Red Bank, NJ, he was educated at River Street School and graduated from Red Bank High School, Class of 1975. Charles was the “neighbor kid” who played with many friends of the Red Bank community.

As a young child, Charles was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church first but when he joined St. Thomas Episcopal Church he became an acolyte. In his later years, Charles was baptized at The Cathedral in Perth Amboy. He was a lover of all sports; baseball, basketball, tennis, Varsity football for the Red Bank Buccaneers, and golf. Although his father was the town’s barber, he was always the last kid to get his haircut.

After completing his freshman year at Hampton University, he transferred to Rutgers University-New Brunswick obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Urban Planning in 1980. During his time at Rutgers, Charlie D pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., through the Thundering Tau Zeta Chapter in 1977. He later went on to receive his Master’s Degree in Sports Management at Ohio State University.

Charles dedicated his career to education having worked for the Long Branch Public School District as a Physical Education Teacher; and for the Newark Public School District, retiring after many years of devoted service as the Director of Athletics in 2010.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Maxine Owens, Kenneth Grandson, and Lois Dillard; a cousin, Monique Portia Owens. He is survived by his sister, Ardenia Dillard Clayton; two nieces and two nephews, Aaron Melbourne, Bradford, Ciara, and Danisha Clayton; sister, Janet Singleton; nieces and nephews, Tracy, Lisa, Tommy, Pam, Lynn a niece, Kim Barksdale; a great niece and nephew, Nichole Johnson and Kendrick Barksdale, a niece, Dr. Yvette Owens; two great-nieces, Rebecca and Ashley Owens, a cousin, Edward Williams; a great cousin, Karma Williams-Davis, a beloved goddaughter, Chanel Jeter; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, and MANY friends.

VISITATION- Friday 8-1-2025, Shrewsbury Ave. AME Zion Church, 285 Shrewsbury Ave., Red Bank, NJ 07701, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Walter James Ryan, 94, Fort Myers, Florida and Tinton Falls, New Jersey passed away peacefully on July 28, 2025 at River View Hospital, Red Bank, NJ.

Mr. Ryan was born in Saranac Lake, NY, graduated from Saranac Lake, High School in 1949 and Paul Smith’s College in 1951. He joined the United States Marine Corp, serving during the Korean Conflict and, upon discharge, attended SUNY, Binghamton (Binghamton University) where he graduated in 1956. After graduation, he joined Ernst & Young, Certified Public Accountants, where he worked for several years. He subsequently joined J.M. Huber Corporation, a multi-national manufacturing and resource company, where he served as Chief Financial Officer until his retirement in 1994.

Mr. Ryan married M. Margaret (Kavoukian) Ryan in New York City in 1954. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in August, 2024. Mr. Ryan is survived by his beautiful wife, Margaret, two sons W. James Ryan, Jr., Raritan, NJ and Michael R. Ryan, Saranac Lake, NY. They have four grandchildren, Stephanie Mauro, Matthew Ryan, Leanne Riera and Jennifer Kinch. Surviving also is Mr. Ryan’s sister Audrey Anne Maloney (Ryan) and her children, Mari-Ellen, James, and Joseph.

Mr. Ryan is predeceased by his father, D. Walter Ryan and mother, Anne B. Ryan (Campbell) of Saranac Lake, NY, his brother, R. Patrick Ryan of Ticonderoga, NY and sister Marilyn Clement (Ryan) of Saranac Lake, NY.

A viewing is scheduled for Sunday, August 3, 2025, 1pm-4pm at the Holmdel Funeral home. Mass will be Monday, August 4, 2025, at 9:15am at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. There will be a second mass on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 11:00am at St. Bernard’s Church in Saranac Lake, NY. Burial will be in St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Saranac Lake, NY.

Donations in Mr. Ryan’s memory should be made to St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church, St. Bernard Street, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.

Carol Elizabeth Brandt Graziano passed away on the evening of July 14th, 2025 at the age of 81. She was born on January 29th, 1944 to Harold and Helen Brandt, who raised her with her brother, Harry, in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

Carol was a devoted wife and mother, and dedicated her life to her family, offering resolute love and heartfelt guidance to all. She spent much of her early life helping children grow, not only as a homemaker, but as a bus driver, volunteer, and supporter of school programs. Every child that entered her house was welcomed by her charity and compassion.

She raised numerous pets with the deepest affection and, although she loved all living things, Carol especially had a fondness for the small and undefended. For years, she volunteered at the S.P.C.A. Even when she had gangs of children and animals in her care, she maintained a standard of perfection for keeping up every home she lived in. As a cook and baker, she was praised and sought after. As a caregiver, she was unparalleled.

Jesus and the christian saints were dear to Carol, and she strove to abide by the morals of their lessons, hoping to join them and her loved ones one day in the next life.

Carol is survived by her husband, Robert Graziano, her children Diana, Michael, and John, her grandchildren Daniel, Briana, Bobby, Patrick, Steven, Samuel, and Lily, and her great-grandchildren, Brixton and Everest.

Visitation was held on Friday, July 18 the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to be sent to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Web: https://monmouthcountyspca.org/



María Del Carmen De Cortés, 90, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 27, surrounded by her loving family. Carmen was born October 11, 1934 in Puebla, México to the late Everilda and Agustín Porras Gomez. She lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, entrepreneur, and world traveller. She was an inspiration to us all.

Carmen married the love of her life, Cesareo T. Cortés, in 1951. Together they opened their real estate management business Porras y Cortés in 1958. Through her vision and leadership, the company became one of the most successful real estate firms in Puebla, eventually earning her the role of President of the Realtors Association of Puebla and Mexico City. After Cesareo’s passing in 1988, she continued running the business on her own until 2007 when she decided to move to the United States to spend more time with her daughter and grandchildren.

Beyond her work, she was a passionate traveler; Carmen found joy in visiting as many countries as she could throughout her life. Her late husband gifted her a special medallion in 1964 as a promise that they would circumnavigate the world together – and they did. Her travels took her across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

Above all though, Carmen cherished spending time with her family and creating lasting memories together. She lived life to the fullest – vibrant, joyful, and always ready to celebrate. She will be remembered for her boundless love, unwavering support, infectious laughter, deep wisdom, fierce resilience, and unforgettable zest for life.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Cesareo T. Cortés, her parents Everilda and Agustín Porras Gomez, and her siblings Agustín and Dulce Maria Porras.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Alicia Cortés Aydin, and son-in-law, Fuat Aydin of Holmdel, her cherished siblings Guadalupe América, Sergio, Carlos Manuel, and Everilda Ana; and her two beloved grandchildren Albert and Brenda, who brought immense joy to her life.

Visitation will be held on Saturday August 2nd from 1pm – 6pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road. A funeral home service will be offered at 4pm.

In addition to traditional remembrances, Carmen's family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

At the family's request, flowers may be ordered through Keansburg Florist, 173 Port Monmouth Road, Keansburg.



Alexander G. LaSalle, 72, of West Long Branch, passed away on Friday, July 25, 2025 with his family by his side.

He was born in Newark to the late Alexander “Sonny” and Anna LaSalle on April 27, 1953. He was a resident of West Long Branch for 47 years.

Alex was a graduate of Kean University and received a master’s degree from Fordham University. He had a successful career and retired after 36 years from the State of New Jersey Division of Youth and Family Services. He also worked at the Wall Youth Center for 35 years and maintained a private practice in psychotherapy.

He devoted his time to the West Long Branch community as a coach for the West Long Branch Sports Association, creating the West Long Branch Drug Alliance and serving on the Environmental and the Shade Tree Commissions and the West Long Branch Zoning Board.

Alex enjoyed spending time at the beach, on his front porch and at his condo in Naples, Florida. He was a loyal and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved pets babies, Bailey and Brie.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Diane; his children, Alex (Casey) LaSalle, Paul (Colleen) LaSalle and Maria (John) Maisto; his grandchildren, Alaina, Julianne, Kevin, Paulie, Johnny and Angelo; and his brother, Raphael (Ileana) LaSalle.

Visitation was at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. In lieu for flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724 or to any rescue of your choice.

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Francesco “Frank” Fasano, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who peacefully departed this life on July 12, 2025 at the age of 89.

Born in Colliano, Salerno, Italy, Frank immigrated to America as a teenager in pursuit of the American Dream- a dream he not only realized, but far surpassed. He was the proud owner and proprietor of Frank’s Auto Body in Long Branch, which he operated with dedication and integrity for many years. Frank was also a devoted volunteer firefighter for West Long Branch Fire Department, serving as Chief in 1984, and was active with the Atlantic Fire and Hose Company in Long Branch. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Michael’s Church.

Frank and his wife, Maryann, made their home in West Long Branch, where they raised their beautiful family. He was a steady presence and guiding light to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, always offering support, encouragement, and love.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Maryann; his parents, Maria and Antonio; and his siblings, Ernesto, Mario, Minnie, Charles, Vincenza, Dominica, Doris, Ida and Leone.

He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Linda and Paul Zambrano, and Paula A. Fasano; his granddaughters and their spouses, Tara and Troy Madison, Carissa and Paul Hurst, Alicia and Clement Tennaro, Danielle and Jayson Santiago, Marissa Esposito, and Nicole and Ricardo Cruz; his 12 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Carmelina and Rosetta, and his long-time companion Loretta Cafolla.

A man of honor, Frank’s legacy of love, dedication, generosity, and resilience will live on in all who knew and loved him.

