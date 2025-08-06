National Night Out Celebrates 28th Year in Long Branch

By Patty Booth O’Neill – On Tuesday, communities around the country, including Long Branch, took part in National Night Out Against Crime to promote Police and Community Partnership.

The event, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, United Neighbors, the Long Branch Police Department, and the city, featured fun times and a chance for residents to get to know their neighbors and those who serve the community in a friendly environment.

Police interacted with children and adults in many ways. There was a long line where kids waited to spin a wheel staffed by officers and win prizes. Other officers walked around and spoke with families, schmoozing and offering safety tips.

National Night out is celebrating its 41st year nationally and has been celebrated in Long Branch for 28 years. Broadway was closed off to traffic in front of the Long Branch Library by Slocum Park. Both sides of the street were utilized with rides in the empty lot on one side, and games, a DJ, food and giveaways on the other. Picnic tables lined Broadway for people to relax and enjoy hotdogs, pizza, tacos and ice cream – all donated by local businesses.

“But,” asked one local resident, “what happened to the chili cook off between the police and firemen? We really enjoyed that and miss it.” There were a few people asking. “It was the best chili I ever had and I loved voting for one, even though it was a hard choice!”

In addition to the police participations and demonstrations, there were many other groups. Plenty of civic and religious organizations had tables explaining what they could offer the community. And groups included organizations such as MOCEANS Center for Independent Living, Monmouth Care Center, the Long Branch Elks (who were letting kids play a ball toss game) and many others. DPW had their big trucks available for kids to climb into and see what they are like.

“This event is always a big hit with the community,” said Mayor John Pallone. “It’s nice to see so many families out enjoying themselves. And thank you to so many of the sponsors!”