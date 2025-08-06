Stay NJ, Property Tax Reimbursements Programs Expanded in State Budget

By Vin Gopal

There is good news in the FY2026 state budget for homeowners, renters and seniors.

We were able to secure funds in the state budget for the Stay NJ, Senior Freeze and the ANCHOR property tax relief programs. The state began sending out Senior Freeze payments on July 15 and the payments are being mailed on as applications are processed. The state Department of Treasury expects to start sending ANCHOR benefits for eligible senior homeowners and renters on Sept. 15 and to non-seniors on Oct. 1.

Stay NJ is a new program that our Legislative District 11 office championed in the state Legislature and which our LD11 Team, including Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, successfully supported in the 2026 State Budget. Stay NJ will go into effect and begin paying benefits in 2026, based on the 2024 tax year. Stay NJ will reimburse up to 50 percent of the 2024 property taxes paid, up to $6,500, for senior homeowners with household incomes of $500,000 or less. The maximum 2026 Stay NJ benefit of $6,500 will include payments for Senior Freeze and ANCHOR benefits as well.

We want to remind residents that the state is no longer auto-filing applications for people who received the benefits in the past. Everyone must complete the new Property Tax Relief Application (PAS-1), which covers all three programs. You may file either a paper application or visit the Division of Taxation website, propertytaxrelief.nj.gov, to file online. The filing deadline is Oct. 31, 2025.

Keep in mind that if you did not receive a paper application it doesn’t mean your household isn’t eligible. It’s also important to note that if you file a paper application you will receive a check from the state by mail, even if your benefit was delivered by direct deposit in the past. Applicants who file online may continue to receive direct deposits. You no longer have to provide proof of age or get verification of up-to-date property tax payment from your local tax collector’s office.

You may retroactively file now for Senior Freeze tax relief benefits you did not apply for in prior years. These forms, known as PTR-1, are available online at the Division of Taxation website as well.

Our Legislative District 11 constituent services staff is available to help residents, mail applications to them if necessary, or assist them in filing online. If you would like to receive an application for the Senior Freeze, Anchor, and Stay NJ programs, please call our office at (732) 704-3808 or contact us at SenGopal@njleg.org, to provide your mailing address and we will send you an information packet and application.

Our office staff also hit the road with LD11 Mobile Office Hours to assist residents where they live. Currently, we have scheduled mobile office visits, including a PAS-1 workshop today, August 7, from 2-to-4 pm at Monmouth County Library – Eastern Branch, in Shrewsbury. We will conduct a second workshop at the County Library in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, August 20 from 10 am to 2 pm. We also have scheduled Mobile Office Hours for August 12, from 10 am to noon, at the Long Branch Senior Center, on Thursday, August 29, from 10 am to noon, at the Neptune Township Senior Center, in Neptune City.

We look forward to seeing you there.