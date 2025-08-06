Thursday Night Pat Roddy Performs- SOWATT Will Perform Sunday on West End Beach in Long Branch

National Night Out Celebrates 28th Year in Long BranchAugust 6, 2025 Published by The Link News on August 6, 2025 Categories Entertainment News Tags Pat Roddy bandSOWATT band on the Beach See Upcoming Events here Share Related postsLong Branch Police officers giving out information on how to call 911 for an emergencyAugust 6, 2025National Night Out Celebrates 28th Year in Long BranchRead moreAugust 6, 2025Stay NJ, Property Tax Reimbursements Programs Expanded in State BudgetRead moreScreenshotAugust 5, 2025Exciting Programs For Everyone At The Greater Long Branch Free Public LibraryRead more