BORN TO RUN: Springsteen In Long Branch

LONG BRANCH – The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center is proud to present a special exhibition in collaboration with Monmouth University and the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music. This exhibit honors Bruce Springsteen by spotlighting his formative years in Long Branch and the local roots of his iconic album “Born to Run,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary on August 25. The exhibition opens to the public on August 18, with an opening reception on August 19 at 6 p.m.

While living in West End in Long Branch, Bruce Springsteen wrote “Born to Run”—the album that solidified his place as a creative force in rock and roll and launched him to worldwide fame. Fittingly, the exhibition features an entire section dedicated to West End in the 1970s, highlighting its lasting impact on Springsteen’s life and music. Visitors will also get a glimpse into Bruce’s surfing days along the Jersey Shore, shedding light on the local culture and experiences that helped shape his early artistic voice.

The exhibition features rarely seen posters, photographs and “Born to Run” promotional materials, along with iconic artifacts, including a green drum set from Bruce’s early band, Earth, and a one-of-a-kind, exact replica of the guitar seen on the “Born to Run” album cover, offering fans a rare glimpse of the instruments that accompanied him on his rock n’ roll journey.

Adding to the experience, the exhibition features an immersive interactive element: each visitor will receive a vintage-style Long Branch postcard, adorned with early photos of Bruce, to share a personal memory or reflection about the rock legend. At the close of the exhibition, these collected

memories will be preserved in the Bruce Springsteen Archives (which is set to open its new home on the Monmouth University campus in 2026) ensuring that fans’ voices become part of his enduring story.

Join us in celebrating the city that helped shape a rock ‘n’ roll legend. We invite the community to explore the exhibition, discover Long Branch’s influence on “The Boss,” and take pride in the vital role our city played in his early journey.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians to have ever lived and we are proud of his roots here in Long Branch. Not many people know the importance of his time spent in Long Branch and how it shaped specifically the “Born to Run” album, ultimately propelling his career. We want to thank Monmouth University and the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music for this once in a lifetime exhibit,” Mayor Pallone said.

“’Born to Run’ is unquestionably one of the greatest rock albums of all time,” added Bob Santelli, Executive Director of the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music. “That Bruce wrote the album in Long Branch, just a few blocks from where the Archives’ new home is being built, only adds to the excitement of celebrating its importance.”

“This exhibit deepens our shared commitment to preserving the cultural legacy of the Jersey Shore and the music that has defined generations,” said Monmouth University President Patrick F. Leahy. “We are proud to partner with the City of Long Branch to highlight the creative spirit rooted in this community and its influence on American music.

The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center will host a variety of programs throughout the exhibition, including a Bruce Springsteen song open mic night, a presentation on his years in Long Branch, and a storytelling event. For questions, call the LBACC at 732-222-7000 x 2050 or follow the City of Long Branch social media accounts.

*The City of Long Branch is located in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Learn more at longbranch.org. If you would like more information about this event, please contact Lindsay DeAngelis at 732-571-5645 or ldeangelis@longbranch.org.

*The Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music preserves the legacy of Bruce Springsteen and celebrates the history of American music and its diversity of artists and genres. Our mission is two-fold. The Springsteen Archives serves as the official repository for materials related to Springsteen and the E Street Band, including photographs, historic memorabilia, oral histories, and more. The Center for American Music explores American music more broadly. We accomplish this by producing exhibitions, concerts, and educational programming that explores and honors the cultural impact of American music past, present, and future. For further information, please visit www.springsteenarchives.org.