A Beautiful Day For 30th Annual Cruise To The Jersey Shore

BORN TO RUN: Springsteen In Long BranchAugust 9, 2025
Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA; Meet James Bond and JeromeAugust 11, 2025
Link News Photos
Tom Dilonardo of Vintage Eats offers free chilled water to visitors at the Long Branch Car Show. and all profit goes toward veterans. Though, he does take donations for water that goes towards Soldier On, an organization dedicated to providing housing and support services for homeless veterans. Sometimes you will see Tom at events offering hotdogs with procedes going towards the same cause. If you would like to donate go to WESOLDIERON.ORG/DONATE
Enjoying a beautiful Sunday on the Long Branch Boardwalk and hundreds of antique cars at the Crusie to the Jersey Shore Car Show are Gavin and Yvonne Emley of Oceanport.
Long Branch welcomed thousands of visitors today on the Promenade hosting Cruise to the Jersey Shore with the boardwalk and and side streets lined with hundreds of antique cars. Many people were reminiscing about cars they once owned, remembered or marveled at cars embellished beyond recognition.
It was a great family day with food trucks and oldies music and beautiful weather.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
-
-
08-10-25 Long Branch Car Show, oceanfront. Photos are the property of The Link News and Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.