Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA; Meet James Bond and Jerome

James Bond :

His name’s Bond. James Bond. A year-old Great Dane Mix who’s 80lbs of mystery. He’s unsure of new faces and places, but after investigating you, aka sniffing, he’s a loose, wiggly boy.

He has a calm demeanor, but James is a master of disguise – throw a plushie toy his way and you’ll have big puppy play. Adopt your own personal secret agent mushy boy!

Jerome :

I’m the most absolutely amazing boy (or so everyone tells me anyway lol)!! I am around 5 years young and I was found as a stray cat in Jamesburg. I have a microchip and from that, the MCSPCA was able to get the contact information for my owner. Unfortunately, my owner didn’t care that I was found and told the shelter to just keep me. 🙁

When I was found, I had a lot of fur missing-I was loaded with fleas and couldn’t stop scratching myself. The fleas were treated immediately after arriving at the MCSPCA but my skin is still raw, hence the E-Collar around my neck. It will heal soon, though!

I am a very friendly boy who has lots and lots of love to give my new family. I love to be petted and kissed and cuddled. I would love nothing more than to be your sidekick and keep you company all day long.

All MCSPCA kitties are tested for FeLV (Feline Leukemia Virus) before they are put up for adoption. My test was unfortunately positive, indicating that I have contracted the FeLV.

There is a chance that I could fight it off, so I should be retested in 6 months. Out of an abundance of caution, I should not go home to any other kitties at this time.

I do love the spotlight, so I don’t mind being the only cat. I have the love of 10 cats to give my forever family!!