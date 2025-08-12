Senator Gopal, Assemblywomen Donlon and Peterpaul Announce $100,000 State Budget Grant for Neptune Senior Center

Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblywoman Margie Donlon and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul (D-Monmouth) visited Neptune recently to announce a $100,000 grant from the FY2026 State Budget for the Neptune Senior Center.

“The Neptune Senior Center is a well-used facility that offers a wide range of activities and services to seniors from Neptune and surrounding towns,” Assemblywoman Peterpaul said. “We’re elated that we were able to secure $100,000 in the state budget for the Senior Center to continue the great work that they do. This isn’t just about money. It’s about an investment in the community.”

Located at 1607 Corlies Ave., in Neptune Township, the Neptune Senior Center is operated by the township Senior Services Department and is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. The Center serves the residents of Neptune Township who are 60 years of age or older and their families. Limited services and many recreational and educational programs are also available to residents of surrounding towns.

“The Neptune Senior Center is a great resource for educational, recreational, wellness and nutritional programs as well as volunteer opportunities, and support services for seniors and their caregivers,” Assemblywoman Donlon said. “It’s also a great opportunity for companionship, for seniors to get together and socialize with their neighbors.”

“Seniors have always been a priority for the LD11 office,” Senator Gopal said.

“We successfully advocated for expanding the ANCHOR, Senior Freeze, and Stay NJ in the 2026 State Budget, and for funding to support many local community programs that provide recreation and socializing opportunities for Monmouth County residents,” he said.

Our team was joined at the Center for the announcement by Township Committee members Kevin McMillan, Tassie York, Derel Stroud, and Senior Center Director Randy Bishop.

“The members of the Neptune Senior Center and staff appreciate the LD 11 team’s advocacy in securing much needed funds to improve the Center for our participants,” Bishop said. “With these monies we will make the Center more ADA friendly, as well as more environmentally friendly and more energy efficient. While these are projects we have long sought to do, this generous grant will help to speed the improvements.”

Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, serves on the Assembly Health and the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committees; Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., serves on the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development & Agriculture, Aging and Human Services, and the Financial Institutions and Insurance Committees They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly.

