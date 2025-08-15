Upcoming Events in Long Branch-Surfing For Vision, West End Cruise Night & Much More

Senator Gopal, Assemblywomen Donlon and Peterpaul Announce $100,000 State Budget Grant for Neptune Senior CenterAugust 12, 2025 Published by The Link News on August 15, 2025 Categories Announcements Entertainment Tags bob burger bandlong branch eventsSurfing for VisionWest End Cruise Night And Classic Car Show Screenshot See All Events Here Screenshot Share Related postsAugust 12, 2025Oceanport BOE Public NoticeRead moreNew Exhibit Opens at the Arts & Cultural Center Exploring the Iconic Album – Born to Run – Inspired & Written by Springsteen While Living in Long Branch.August 9, 2025BORN TO RUN: Springsteen In Long BranchRead moreAugust 6, 2025Thursday Night Pat Roddy Performs- SOWATT Will Perform Sunday on West End Beach in Long BranchRead more