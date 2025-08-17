Award-Winning Men’s A Cappella Ensemble to Hold Open Auditions for the Holidays

The Chorus of the Atlantic, an award-winning men’s a cappella ensemble, is excited to announce open auditions for new members for the holiday season. The auditions will be held at the Red Bank Middle School, located at 101 Harding Road, Red Bank, every Tuesday at 7:30 PM. beginning September 9, 2025.

The Chorus of the Atlantic is known for its vibrant performances and commitment to musical excellence. We invite all voice parts to join us for this opportunity to become a part of a dynamic group dedicated to the art of a cappella music.

Participants will receive music and learning media to aid in their preparation. The Chorus will be reviewing holiday songs during this season. While some musical experience is preferred, it is not a requirement. This is an excellent chance for singers of all skill levels to hone their talents and perform with a respected ensemble. The Chorus of the Atlantic will be caroling on the streets of Red Bank this holiday season.

Audition Details:

Who: All male singers interested in joining the Chorus of the Atlantic

When: Tuesdays at 7:30 PM, beginning September 9, 2025

Where: Red Bank Middle School, 101 Harding Road, Red Bank, NJ

What to Expect: Audition materials will be provided; some prior singing experience is beneficial but not necessary.

Join us for an evening of music and camaraderie! For more information about the auditions or the ensemble, please visit www.redbankchorus.org or contact us at redbankchorus@gmail.com.