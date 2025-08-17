Fulfill Welcomes Three New Board Members

New Board Members Bring Expertise and Passion to Fight Hunger at the Jersey Shore

Fulfill, a leader in alleviating hunger and building food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, is pleased to announce Christine Gray, Antonio Ribeira and Samantha Michaele as new members of its Board of Trustees.

“I’m delighted to welcome Christine, Antonio and Samantha to our board,” said Susan Kyrillos, board chair of Fulfill. “Their leadership and varied expertise will be key as we grow and adapt to the urgent and evolving needs of those we serve across Monmouth and Ocean Counties.”

Gray serves as Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff to the President and COO at OceanFirst Bank, where she draws on more than 20 years of experience in Commercial and Retail Banking to support strategic initiatives and oversee daily operations. As a resident of Point Pleasant, she is also deeply involved in her community, serving on the boards of the LADACIN Network, a nonprofit organization providing care to individuals with disabilities, and the Point Pleasant Foundation for Excellence in Education.

Ribeira is the Principal-in-Charge of HBK’s Holmdel, N.J. office, and has been with the firm since 2014. As a seasoned public accountant, he has experience working with small- to medium-sized private companies, not-for-profit entities, government entities and benefit plans, providing audit, tax and consulting services tailored to each sector’s unique needs. Ribeira is highly involved with multiple professional and civic associations, including the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJSCPA). As a proud alumnus of Rider University, he also serves on the university’s Accounting Advisory Council. Beyond his professional work, Ribeira volunteers his time at a food pantry in Bradley Beach.

Michaele brings over a decade of experience in higher education as an accomplished business manager. She currently acts as the Director of Business Services for the School of Social Work (SSW) at Rutgers University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Sociology and is currently pursuing her MBA at Rutgers Business School. As an active campus leader, she chairs Rutgers University’s SSW Staff Council and is the committee liaison for SSW Inclusion, Intersectionality, Diversity, Equity and Advancement (IIDEA). She is also engaged in the higher education community as a member of several professional organizations.

“The strength of our Board of Trustees is vital to fulfilling our mission,” said Kyrillos. “This new slate of board members brings fresh insights and diverse expertise that will help advance our goals of food security and better serve our community.”

About Fulfill