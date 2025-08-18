Gopal, Donlon, Peterpaul Announce PAS-1 Workshop in Ocean

TINTON FALLS – Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblywoman Margie Donlon and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, D-Monmouth, today announced a workshop on how to file for the state’s three property tax relief programs on September 16, 2025 in Ocean Township.

The Legislative District 11 legislators are co-hosting the workshop with Mayors John Napolitani, of Ocean Township, Anthony Talerico, of Eatontown, and Risa Clay, of Tinton Falls, along with staff from the NJ Department of the Treasury. The PAS-1 filing workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Ocean Municipal Building, 1100 West Park Ave., in Ocean. The Legislative District 11 staff will assist residents with filing the single application for all three property tax relief programs, Stay NJ, the ANCHOR Property Tax Rebate, and the Senior Freeze Property Tax Relief.

“We succeeded in expanding funding for the state’s three property tax reimbursement programs, Senior Freeze, ANCHOR, and Stay NJ. Our LD11 office championed all three programs by sponsoring the legislation creating them and fighting vigorously to fund them each year in the state budget,” Senator Gopal and Assemblywomen Donlon and Peterpaul said.

This year’s Senior Freeze benefit payments began going out to eligible residents on July 15. With Senior Freeze, eligible senior homeowners are able to “freeze” their property tax payments at the levels of their “base year,” or the year they entered the program, and get reimbursed for the difference between the base year and the current year when their property taxes increase. The ANCHOR program, which replaced the Homestead Rebate, reimburses renters and homeowners, who meet income, residency, and other criteria, $450 to $1,750, respectively. The state Treasury Department will begin sending ANCHOR payments on September 15, 2025.

Stay NJ will begin making property tax reimbursement payments of up to $6,500 to senior homeowners with household incomes of less than $500,000 in 2026, based on the 2024 tax year.

If you are eligible for Stay NJ and one or both of the other property tax tax relief programs, the maximum combined benefit of all three programs combined is 50 percent of your property tax bill up to $6,500, whichever is less. To register for the workshop, or for assistance with questions about filing a PAS-1 application, please contact our office at (732) 704-3808.

Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, serves on the Assembly Health and the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committees; Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., serves on the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development & Agriculture, Aging and Human Services, and the Financial Institutions and Insurance Committees They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly