Local Obituaries

Robert James Allaire, 83, of Surprise, Arizona, passed away on Friday, July 11, 2025.

He was born on August 9, 1941, in Long Branch, New Jersey. Robert graduated from Long Branch High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. After his military service, he built a life rooted in hard work and family. He spent 30 years employed as a utility worker, where he was known among fellow workers and customers alike for his dedication and strong work ethic.



Robert, was married to his beloved wife, Elaine, for more than 50 wonderful years. Together, they raised a family and shared a lifetime filled with treasured memories, taking particular joy and pride in the accomplishments and character of their two sons.



Later in life, drawn to a warmer and drier climate, they moved to Arizona. Despite the distance, Robert maintained his many lifelong friendships and somehow remained a virtual repository of hometown news and events.



Robert was a passionate fan of the Washington Redskins and New York Yankees for his entire life. Robert’s devotion to his teams ran so deep that prior to the advent of cable television he installed a seven foot wide satellite dish in his backyard just to ensure he could watch every game.



Robert brought that same steadfast loyalty to every friendship. He possessed an uncommon kindness and generosity. He was selfless, compassionate and a loyal friend to all who knew him. His soft spoken nature belied his underlying strength of character and unshakable commitment to fairness.



Robert is survived by his sons, Keith Allaire of Centennial, Colorado and Edward Allaire of Buckeye, Arizona; his brother, Keith Allaire of Rockville, Maryland; and his grandchildren, Tyler and Jordan. He is now reunited with his wife, Elaine, and his grandson, Ryan, who preceded him in death.



Robert will be remembered for his loyalty, humor, generosity, and love for his family. He will live on in the hearts of all who know him.



Interment will be held for Robert and Elaine at Woodbine Mausoleum, 14 Maple Ave, Oceanport, New Jersey, 07757, on 9/20/25 at 10:45am, to be followed by a gathering of friends and family to celebrate Robert and Elaine’s life.

Eugene “Gene” Guerin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 84 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on May 12, 1941, Gene lived a life defined by hard work, dedication, and deep love for his family. In 1963, he married the love of his life, Kathleen Hart Guerin, and together they shared 56 wonderful years of marriage. They raised three sons—Timothy, John and James—while Gene balanced full-time work with part-time studies at Brooklyn College, demonstrating his relentless drive and commitment to his family’s future.

In 1976, Gene founded Burgess Steel, a successful steel construction company built on the values of integrity and perseverance. He was a proud parishioner of St. Catherine’s Church in Holmdel and a longtime member of Beacon Hill Country Club. In his later years, Gene found joy and companionship vacationing in Naples, Florida, with Barbara Haines.

Gene is predeceased by his wife Kathleen Hart Guerin; his parents John “Gene” & Margaret and his brother Thomas.

Gene is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Timothy and Bonnie, James and Lee Ann, John and Kim; his beloved grandchildren: Kelly, Gianna, James, Justin, and Camryn and his siblings: Francis & Anna, James & Marilyn, Kathy & Peter Schuckert and Matthew & Eileen. His legacy lives on through the love he shared and the strength he inspired in those who knew him.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 24th 11:00 AM-3:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel, NJ 07733. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Monday, August 25th at 9:15 AM at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Rd, Holmdel. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum.

Arthur Tyrell Stokes, known affectionately as Aly Ak, passed away on August 12, 2025, at the age of 62 in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Born on June 22, 1963 in Long Branch, New Jersey, Arthur embarked on a meaningful career as a Drug Counselor, dedicating his life to aiding others in their journeys toward recovery.

Arthur was a graduate of Long Branch High School and furthered his education at Brookdale, where he honed his skills and compassion that would hallmark his career. He was a pillar in his community, notably through his involvement with the Calvary Baptist Church in Belmar, where he was a regular attendee and an active participant in church services.

Known for his loving and outgoing personality, Arthur cherished cooking, taking pictures, and socializing. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life, such as spending time at the beach and exploring new places. His love for travel and culinary adventures were a significant part of who he was, bringing joy not only to himself but also to those around him.

Arthur leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness. He is survived by his two brothers, Ronald (Carla) Stokes and Randy (Sharon) Stokes; sisters Althea Tia Jackson, Catherine Nickens, Sheryl Jowers, Charlene (Claud) Jordan, and April (Carlos) Rodriguez. He was a proud father to Arthur Williams, Sr. and Elyse Williams, and a doting grandfather to 10 grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. Arthur was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Greenwood and Rosemarie Wright; brother, Dennis Wright; and his parents, Barbara Wright Stokes and Arthur Stokes, Sr.

A funeral service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. A public viewing is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Arthur will be remembered for his generous spirit, his enduring faith, and his unwavering commitment to his family and community.

Robert Lee. Baker, 90, of Holmdel, passed away Tuesday at Bayshore Medical Center.

Robert was born and raised in Keyport, NJ and graduated from Keyport High School. It was there that he met his high school sweetheart, Jane. Following high school, he would enlist in the Army in 1954 and spend 3 years in Chinon, France. Following his honorable discharge he would come home and marry his high school sweetheart, Jane, on September 14, 1957.

Robert would begin his working career at Hans Pedersen Boat Yard in Keyport but would eventually leave for E.I. DuPont in Parlin, where he would spend the next 32 years and retire in 1992. Robert was a true craftsman, he was meticulous and enjoyed woodwork, he enjoyed metal detecting on the beach and traveling with his wife.

Robert is predeceased by his brothers Jay Baker and his wife Harriet, and Carl Baker.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Jane; his children Robert Baker and his wife Marcie and Dawn Marie Eckel; his grandchildren Zak and his wife Katie, Chelsea and her husband Nick, Courtney and her fiancée Joe, Carissa, Corryn and her husband Bill, Charlize and Charlie; and his great grandchildren Theo, Lia, and Max.

Visitation was be Friday, August 22, at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel, NJ 07733. A service will be held on Saturday, August 23

In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation in Robert’s memory be made to Shriners Hospital for Children at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/

Claire Theresa Ayers (née Sullivan), affectionately known as Nanny, passed away on July 31, 2025, at the age of 89 in Oceanport, New Jersey. Born on January 2, 1936, in Long Branch, Claire was a lifelong resident of the area and a pillar of her community.

Claire was known for her outgoing, generous, and loving nature. She relished being actively involved in her community and cherished the time spent with her family and friends. Her leadership was evident through her roles as the former President of both the Oceanport Hook & Ladder and West Long Branch Fire Company #2 Ladies Auxiliary. Claire’s commitment to community service was unmatched; she was a familiar face at all town and fire department events, always ready to lend a helping hand.

Her favorite pastimes included playing various card games and enjoying rounds of bingo. Claire was a devout member of St. Dorthea’s Church in Eatontown.

Claire is survived by her daughters Deborah Grace and her husband Stephen, and Darlene Crochet, and son-in-law Thomas Crochet. She also leaves behind her siblings Doreen McCaffrey, Karen Coles and her husband Charles, and brother Jerry Sullivan. Her loving legacy continues through her grandchildren Anthony Grace, Vincent Grace and his girlfriend Erika Land, Rebekah Crochet and her boyfriend Glenn Morgan Jr, and Kyle Crochet and his girlfriend Cassandra Cabrera. Claire also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Anne Sullivan (Curley), her brothers George, Robert, Jackie, Richard, and Donald, sisters Joan, Kay, and Peggy, and granddaughter-in-law Caroline Grace.

A celebration of Claire’s life was held at the Oceanport Hook & Ladder Fire Company, 21 Main Street in Oceanport The family requests contributions be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, 9899 Main St #204, Damascus MD 20872 or Web: https://curesarcoma.org/ or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Web: http://www.stjude.org/ in Claire’s memory.

The Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, New Jersey, is assisting the family with arrangements. Claire’s life and legacy will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.

Bob (Robert) Bulkowski, 77, of Colts Neck, passed away on Sunday, August 17, 2025 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel.

Bob was born in Jersey City, moved briefly to Colts Neck, then moved to Wall. He attended Wall High School where he was voted most likely to succeed upon graduation. He studied at Wake Forest University in North Carolina and graduated with a bachelor’s in science. He married his high school sweetheart, Ginny (Virginia) Haller, in 1970 at Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Church in Asbury Park. He began his career at McGraw-Hill publishing company. He later worked at The Washington Post as VP of finance for the television division in NYC. In 1983, Bob and Ginny purchased Reed & Perrine, a fertilizer manufacturing company in Tennent, NJ. They grew a small local company to an East coast national brand, recently selling to The Andersons from Ohio to start their retirement.

Bob was devoted to his wife and family. A generous and kind-hearted individual, he loved his family, friends and spending special times together. Anyone who had the privilege to know him couldn’t help but love him, with his heart of gold. Bob’s passion was golf, achieving not only one but two hole-in-one’s during his career. He looked forward to his annual trip to the Masters Tournament. He was lucky to play Saint Andrew’s, Kingsbarn, and Old Head in Scotland. He also played in Dubai, Hong Kong, Portugal, France, Israel, Costa Rica, and numerous courses throughout the U.S. Bob loved horse racing, going as a young boy with his uncle, and eventually owned several of his own race horses under Sugar Glen Stables. He shared his passion for racing by teaching family and friends the art of betting. He was a patient and kind teacher, whether on the golf course, the track, or even how to do your taxes. He made everyone around him feel protected, safe, and special.

Bob loved to travel, and was fortunate to experience The Concorde on a trip to Paris and Italy. France was a favorite, but he nearly filled a world map with pins of the places he’d been.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Theresa Bulkowski.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Ginny Bulkowski; his sister, Adele Jones, and her husband Kevin Jones; his nieces, Tammy Smith, with her husband Cesar Duarte; and Wendy Wolf, with her husband Michael Wolf; his great-niece, Amy Isabella Smith, and his great-nephew, Kyle Duarte Smith; and many other loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a Visitation on Friday August 22, 2025 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733.

A Service will take place on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 11:00am at the Holmdel Funeral Home.Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery & Mausoleum, 900 Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Bob’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory are made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, www.t2t.org.

With heavy hearts we announce that our beloved Octavis Haldane Sanders Jr. has transitioned on Thursday August 14, 2025, at Jersey Shore. He was born on January 15, 1997, in Long Branch, New Jersey to Amy Barroso-Lanier and Octavis Sanders Sr. A proud native of Long Branch, NJ, he was raised by his mother Amy Barroso-Lanier and his stepfather Jason Lanier, along with the care and guidance of his predeceased grandmothers Marguerite Sanders and Josephine Howard, who held a special place in his heart and helped shape the person he became.

Octavis was educated at Long Branch High School and graduated with his class in 2015. He lived a life full of smiles and laughter. His brilliant mind would have everyone continuously think. He was the sweetest person to talk to and a smile that would light the whole room and cause everyone to smile back. He lived his life as a dedicated father to his beautiful daughter Zara Barreau and worked as a landscaper.

Octavis loving memories will forever be cherished by his mother and stepfather; his daughter Zara Barreau; his siblings Octavia Sanders, Jahiem Lanier, Jason Lanier, Qua’Meerah Sanders, and Ty’ana Sanders; his Uncle and Aunt Eddie and Regina Howard; and host of loved aunts, uncles and cousins and predeceased by his grandparents Marguerite and Oscar Mitch Sanders, Josephine Howard and Bienvenido Barroso Lopez.

In loving words of Octavis, I love you all and I’ll see you again.

Violet Rita Burgess (née Vollmar), affectionately known as Vi, passed away on August 2, 2025, in Red Bank, New Jersey, at the age of 98, with her son Robert by her side. Born on November 18, 1926, in New York City, Violet’s vibrant personality and love for life were evident from an early age. During her school years, she was a print model where her pictures graced many publications, including the Sears catalog. She graduated from Julia Richman High School in New York City and went on to have a distinguished career as an Executive Secretary at Bell Labs/Lucent, where she worked for over 25 years. After her retirement, Violet volunteered as a tour guide in the Farmhouse at Longstreet Farm, Holmdel Park. In her later years, Violet moved from Holmdel to Shadow Lake Village and finally to the Chelsea in Shrewsbury.

Violet was a friendly, social, and generous person, known for her distinctive red hair and penchant for bright-colored jewelry and clothing. Her hobbies included crafting, visiting flea markets, arranging flowers, and collecting figurines, each piece tellng a story of her adventures and travels. These activities were a reflection of her creative spirit and her appreciation for beauty in everyday life.

She is survived by her son Robert Burgess and his wife Shauna, her daughter Kathleen Gormley, and five grandsons: Ryan Burgess and his wife Courtney, Patrick Burgess, and Richie, Jimmy, and Shawn Gormley. Shawn’s wife Mercy, along with five great-grandchildren: Mikey Burgess, Sofia Burgess, Gabriella Gormley, Brianna Smith, and Paige Gormley, also survive her. Violet was preceded in death by her husband, James Burgess, and her grandson, Jamie Burgess.

Violet’s legacy is marked by her warmth, her vibrant personality, and her generous spirit. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Nicola “Nick” Silvestri, 91, of Holmdel, passed away Wednesday, August 20th surrounded by his family.

Nick was born and raised in Italy and emigrated to America in 1954. His journey in America started in Upstate New York only to move to Newark,NJ shortly after where he opened up a Pizzeria. Then for 25 years he worked as a Bus Driver for NJ Transit.

Nick married the love of his life Lucille in 1959 and they raised their family in Holmdel. Nick enjoyed fishing, where you could always find him at Keyport Pier and the Piers in Naples, Fl hanging out with his friends and meeting new people.

Nick is predeceased by his siblings Michael, Lucia and Deena.

Nick is survived by his loving wife Lucille; his children Nicholas Silvestri and his wife Janet, and Linda Montagna and her husband Anthony; his grandchildren Tonilyn, Nicole, Christopher, Angela and Anthony Jr. and his great granddaughter Valentina.

Viewing will be Monday, August 25th from 5:00pm – 8:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel, NJ. A service will be offered on Tuesday, August 26th at 11:00 AM at Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum.

Christine Marie Shuhala, nee Gigante, 74 , of Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, passed away Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 12:38 PM in Hackensack Hospital from complication due to a prolonged illness. Christine was born in Englewood, New Jersey, daughter of Nicholas L. Gigante and Dorothy Schieb Gigante of Cliffside Park, New Jersey. She was a violation clerk in the Bergen County Court House, a Municipal Court Clerk in Fort Lee, and a preschool instructor for the Cliffside Park Recreation Department. She ended her employment to care for her newborn prince, grandson, Michael McCloskey. Her favorite hobby was cooking magnificent feasts for family gatherings, parties and friends.

Her greatest enjoyment was sitting at the dinner table after the meals with her children, family and friends seeing them enjoying themselves. She loved trading cooking secrets and recipes with her good friends Cheri and Sally. She had captured her Italian grandmother’s recipes, although nothing is written because it is a little of this, a pinch of that, a spoon full of something else mixed with a whole lot of love.She loved her grandmother so much that she assumed her nick name “CHICHI” as she is affectionally know to family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Michael S. Shuhala of 53 years, daughters Gina Marie Shuhala McCloskey of West Milford, Salena Marie Shuhala of Little Ferry, Joanna Marie Shuhala of Long Island, New York, and Angelica Marie Shuhala of Monmouth Beach; grandchildren Michael McCloskey and Gianna McCloskey of West Milford; siblings, Bernadette Elbert of New Midford, Lori Codina of Mystic Island, New Jersey, Nicole Martin of Little Silver and Anthony Gigante of Mahwah.

Services were held at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township, August 17, 2025

Donation in lieu of flowers can be sent in her name to the St. Jude Research Hospital Memphis at stjude.org or Mil to 501 St.Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Special Olympics New Jersey at SONJ.org, 609-896-8000, or send to Special Olympics New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Schriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.

Clara Colonna (Ranieri), 94, of Ocean Township passed away peacefully on Monday, August 11, 2025. Clara was born to Paul and Anna Ranieri on May 31, 1931 in Mola di Bari, Italy. She was the eldest sibling, followed by her two younger sisters, Mary and Rina, and her younger brother, Nicholas. At the age of four, she immigrated to the United States with her mother and sister. Although the family became American, she maintained a strong sense of Italian identity-speaking Italian, honoring Italian traditions and most importantly, sharing Italian food.

Clara married her late husband, Joseph Colonna in 1949. Together they had two children, Silvester and Petrina, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Clara and Joseph married young, but they built a relationship that lasted their lifetime. She enjoyed her 30 years of work as an executive secretary.

Clara loved spending time with her family, hosting Sunday dinners and playing cards afterwards. Clara’s love for cooking, reading and cards continued into her later years, which kept her mind and spirit sharp. At her last birthday party in May, she beat all her grandchildren at her favorite card game. She was a wonderful storyteller and the family is grateful for the knowledge she passed down to her children and grandchildren.

Clara is predeceased by her husband, Joe; her daughter, Petrina and siblings, Mary and Nick. In addition to her son, Silvester, Clara is survived by her sister, Rina, grandchildren, Lisa, Daniel, Ashley, Jordan and Joseph, her great-granddaughter, Gianna and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation was held Friday, August 22, 2025 at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church, 1022 Wayside Road in Wayside. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

FUNERAL SERVICE – Sunday 8-24-2025, Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM