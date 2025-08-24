James Francis “Sim” Simonelli Viewing to be at Long Branch Historical High School

James Francis “Sim” Simonelli, 78, of Eatontown, New Jersey, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on August 22, 2025. Born on April 23, 1947, in Long Branch, New Jersey, James lived a life defined by faith, family, love, and football. He epitomized class, courage, humility, and grace. Those touched by his life are forever changed and better for having known him.

James was a devout Catholic who served as an altar boy at Star of the Sea Church in his youth and remained a faithful parishioner at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church. Throughout his life, his faith was a guiding force in all he did. A proud graduate of Long Branch High School, James was a standout football player. James went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Education from Pennsylvania Military College where he was the starting linebacker and nicknamed, “the computer in pads.” He later received his master’s degree in administration from Monmouth University. His commitment to education and mentorship shaped the lives of countless students and athletes throughout his distinguished career.

James began his professional journey as a biology teacher at both Long Branch and Shore Regional High Schools. His passion for athletics led him to serve as a football coach at Long Branch, Shore Regional, and Ocean Township High Schools throughout the years. He genuinely loved working with young athletes and celebrating their successes. He was not only their coach, but their friend and mentor. He later became Athletic Director at Long Branch High School before rising through the ranks to become Vice Principal and ultimately Principal. He was loved and respected by his faculty and his students. His motto was, “Treat others the way you want to be treated,” and that’s how he lived every day of his life. His leadership left an indelible mark on the school community he so deeply cherished. In addition to his work in secondary education, James also served as an adjunct professor at Monmouth University, continuing to share his knowledge and inspire future educators.

Above all else, James treasured time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Rosanna Simonelli, his high school sweetheart. They shared 56 years of love and devotion, and their love for each other is eternal. His daughters, Jenna DiDario and her husband Joe, and Cara Sobieski and her husband Mike. His daughters, his two precious jewels, were the light of his life, bringing him so much love and joy. His grandchildren Joseph, Michael, Anthony, and Evan DiDario; Kayla and James Sobieski. He cherished his role as “Pa” and never missed his daily visit to see them. He is also survived by his sister, Delphine Kappen. He was predeceased by his adoring parents, William and Ann Simonelli.

James found joy in every day—lifeguarding along the Jersey Shore where he competed as a competitive rower, winning multiple national championships, coaching young athletes with passion and purpose—but nothing brought him greater happiness than spending time with his grandchildren – never missing a game, activity, or special event. Holidays and family traditions were sacred to him. He spent many hours making his Christmas gift lists and preparing ingredients for his family recipes.

Those who knew James remember him as larger than life—a man whose presence lit up every room he entered. He had a remarkable gift for making people feel seen and loved. Whether in the classroom or on the athletic field, he led by example with integrity, compassion, and unwavering dedication. To know him was truly to love him.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at the Long Branch High School Auditorium (OLD SCHOOL) from 3pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch on Thursday August 28, 2025 at 10:30 am. Entombment will follow in Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport.

James Francis Simonelli lived a beautiful life filled with purpose and heart. His legacy will continue through the many lives he touched—with every lesson taught, every game coached, every moment shared with family. The world is undoubtedly better because he was in it. May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him. In honor of Coach Sim’s spirit, we invite you to wear your school colors to the service or incorporate them in an accessory if preferred.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Francis Simonelli, please visit our floral store.