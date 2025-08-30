Ocean dominates Green Wave 27-7

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Spartans of Ocean Township and the Green Wave of Long Branch started their 2025 football seasons before the school year even started. Ocean hosted longtime rival Long Branch on Thursday night, August 28, in a non-divisional Shore Conference matchup. Spartans dominated the game winning 27-7.

Chad King, an alumnus of Ocean Township, took over the head coaching job for the Spartans last year with the team finishing 3-7 overall and were 2-3 in the B North division. Prior to taking the head job at Ocean, King was head coach at Long Branch High School for two years and had a 14-9 record.

King, who is an elementary teach in Long Branch, said that last year was a learning experience for himself and the Spartan players. This year he has had more time to get to know the kids in the offseason. He said it just took time to build and develop relationships with the players. His plan is to build a team that will make a run at the state playoffs and go for a title in the newly realigned Class D North, which consists of Neptune, Raritan, Freehold and Asbury Park.

One of the coaches King brought with him from Long Branch was Greg Penta, who ran the offense for the Spartans last year. For the 2025 season, Penta departed Ocean and took the head job at St. John Vianney. The new offensive coordinator for Ocean is Bill Wilde, who has 14 years’ experience as a head coach in North Jersey. He has installed the “multiple I-formation” which is based on power running backs. Penta last season used the “flex bone option” offense.

For the Green Wave of Long Branch, its Ben Woolley’s second season as head coach. Last season, Long Branch finished 1-8 overall and were 1-4 in the A North division. This season, the Wave are in the C North division along with Colts Neck, Manasquan, Matawan, Red Bank Regional and Shore Regional.

Long Branch returns one of the most athletic players on the turf in Quinton Fisher as quarterback. Last season, he missed two games, but still put up impressive numbers with over 1,400 total offensive yards. Woolley said that the coaching staff was impressed with what the players had accomplished during the summer.

Before the kickoff of the 2025 season, Ocean Township High School Athletic Director Rusty Todd, went out to mid field and asked for a moment of silence in memory of Jim Simonelli, who was laid to rest that morning. “Jim Simonelli, who was known as Coach Sim and coached at Long Branch and Ocean had a huge impact on our players, coaches and community. Each player on both teams will be wearing a special ‘Sim’ sticker on their helmets tonight,” said Todd.

Ocean fans were treated to a great game by their Spartan players. Ocean took a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. They started with a 40-yard field goal by Joey Bercovicz, sophomore kicker, who ended up being perfect on the night with a total of two field goals and three extra points. Ocean closed out the first quarter with an eight-yard touchdown run by senior Josh Calixte.

With 10 seconds left in the first half of action, the Green Wave scored their only points of the game when Fisher connected on a 12-yard pass to senior Kyshir Redding. Long Branch had other opportunities, but had one pass picked off and fumbled.

During the second half, Ocean held Long Branch scoreless and only gave up three first downs to the Green Wave. Offensively, the Spartans added 17 points, two touchdowns, another by Calixte, a 38-yard run and one by freshman Brayln Thompson that was from 14 yards out. Bercovicz made his second field goal of the game, a 26-yard kick in the third quarter.

Leading the Spartans on the ground was Thompson with 93 yards and Calixte finishing with 81. Starting quarterback for Ocean was Jordan Gaudious, junior, who had 67 passing yards completing 6 of 10 attempts.

Spartan defense was led by Jake Volek, junior, who had 11 tackles. Senior Jack Varley is the Spartan who picked off the Long Branch pass.

Ocean will host Matawan on September 5, at 7:00 p.m. while the Green Wave are on the road again traveling to Brick for a 6:00 p.m. kickoff.