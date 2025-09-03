CITY OF LONG BRANCH 2025 COLUMBUS DAY PARADE

The Long Branch Columbus Day Parade is schedule for Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, October 19, 2025.

The Columbus Day Parade has a long history in the City of Long Branch dating back to 1946, and therefore is the perfect setting for the parade because of the diverse nationalities that reside in this city.

This is Joseph Mercadante’s 20th year being the Parade’s Chairman and sponsors the parade with the City of Long Branch.

This year’s Grand Marshals will be the Gallo Brothers, James, Rick, John and Tom Gallo. Each of these men have made contributions to our city and surrounding municipalities.

This year the parade will step off at 1:00 p.m. and follow a route beginning at the Long Branch Middle School will march up Bath Avenue, right on Broadway and down Morris Avenue and back to Long Branch Middle School.

The parade will consist of several local high school bands, from Long Branch, Shore Regional, Monmouth Regional, Ocean, as well as other festival bands. There will also be motorcycles, antique cars, floats from area businesses, Boy/Girl Scout Troops, and Local, State and County Officials.

For more information, please contact Joseph Mercadante at 732-233-7579 or jmforino@gmail.com.